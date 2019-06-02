Make that six!
Liverpool banished the demons of Keiv from last year as they beat Tottenham Hotspur by 2-0 in the Champions League final on Sunday to lift their first European trophy since 2005.
Mohamed Salah’s second-minute penalty and a late Divock Origi goal settled what was not a classic at the Metropolitano Stadium, as Liverpool made up for their defeat in last year’s final against Real Madrid and the deflation of missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.
Klopp lifted has his first trophy as Liverpool manager, three and a half years after his arrival at the club. This result saw him end a run of six straight defeats in finals.
There was redemption for Salah as well after injury ruined his night against Real a year ago, and for Liverpool it is now half a dozen European Cups, as they further cement their status as one of football’s most storied clubs.
Perhaps the occasion was just too much for Tottenham in their first ever appearance in the Champions League final as manager Mauricio Pochettino was kept waiting for his first ever trophy since arriving at the club five years ago.
The Reds have more than Barcelona or Bayern Munich, and twice as many as their greatest rivals, Manchester United.
Here is how Twitter celebrated as Liverpool was crowned champions of Europe.
And who could forget Philippe Coutinho?
