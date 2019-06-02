World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs South Africa live updates: Tamim, Sarkar off to flying start
The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against hosts England in the tournament’s opening match.
Bangladesh 50/0 in 7 Overs | Iqbal 16, Sarkar 27
Bangladesh reach their fifty and there is frustration for the Proteas. Ngidi throws the ball at Iqbal after collecting it. The senior opener pulls the next ball to the boundary, the third of the over. Sarkar, meanwhile, once again is a picture of grace and timing, driving straight back past the bowler for a boundary. Another edge flies past the slip cordon for a four. Nothing going South Africa’s way.
Bangladesh 37/0 in 6 Overs | Iqbal 12, Sarkar 18
Bangladesh are up for the challenge. Slightly short of a length and Iqbal carves it away for another boundary. This was after Rabada conceded four wides while trying a bouncer. He gets it right in the last ball of the over, though. Iqbal could only fend at it and it nearly bobbed up comfortably for QDK.
Bangladesh 28/0 in 5 Overs | Iqbal 8, Sarkar 18
Back-to-back boundaries for Sarkar. He is terrific with the pull and he latches onto Ngidi in a flash. The over ends with the pacer drawing an edge but the ball threads the gap between first and second slip and runs away to the boundary. Three boundaries from the over.
Bangladesh 14/0 in 4 Overs | Iqbal 7, Sarkar 5
The Tigers are trying to get runs off anything on the full. Here again, Rabada is cranking up pace but doesn’t get the ball to come back in this time. Five from the over.
In case you missed it, Imran Tahir is playing his 100th ODI. There was a felicitation ceremony before the match.
Bangladesh 9/0 in 3 Overs | Iqbal 4, Sarkar 4
Ngidi is taking his time settling into rhythm. Iqbal drives a full delivery through the covers for a couple. The pacer makes a good comeback, getting a better angle on the fuller one and beats the batsman outside off.
Bangladesh 7/0 in 2 Overs | Iqbal 2, Sarkar 4
You have the one that comes back into the left-hander and a vicious short delivery – Rabada is off to a flying start after straying down the leg side in the second ball of the over. Iqbal keeps strike by running the ball to third man and completing a single.
Kagiso Rabada will bowl the second over. He had a thing or two to say about Virat Kohli – READ
Bangladesh 5/0 in 1 Over | Iqbal 1, Sarkar 4
Upright seam position from Ngidi. Iqbal gets the first run of the match. Sarkar, who almost chops on, pulls the penultimate ball of the over to the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
3:00 pm: Tamil Iqbal comes out to the crease. His batting partner is Soumya Sarkar. Lungi Ngidi has the ball in his hand.
2:56 pm: The national anthems are underway. Bangladesh will take guard post that.
Lineups:
Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
2:31 pm: We want to test Bangladesh with pace. Mashrafe Mortaza confirms that there are no injury concerns and everyone is fit to play. Faf du Plessis confirms that Hashim Amla will sit out after the knock he took while facing Jofra Archer. Chris Morris is in as well.
2:31 pm: South Africa win toss and opt to FIELD first.
2:25 pm: Athar Ali Khan at the pitch report reckons that the surface will be similar to the one we witnessed against England. There will be carry and bounce and once settled, will be a decent surface to bat.
2.15 pm: Batting first is a risky proposition.
2.03 pm: Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the World Cup as they look to better their run to the quarter-finals in the 2015 edition.
Mashrafe Mortaza hopes to be fit to captain the team despite suffering a hamstring strain while bowling during their warm-up match against India on Tuesday
“A lot of times in such cases I face trouble bowling the first one or two overs. Once I get through that, I don’t face any more problems,” he told Dhaka-based bdnews24.
“But I pulled a hamstring during the sixth over,” he added. “I could have stopped after four or five overs but Rohit (Sharma) and (Virat) Kohli were looking to score runs quickly during that period. I felt that I needed to practise bowling in such a situation.”
Tamim Iqbal did not play against India due to a thigh strain, but the opener is expected to be fit to face South Africa.
2:00 pm: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the South Africa vs Bangladesh match of the 2019 World Cup.
The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against hosts England in the tournament’s opening match on Thursday and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has challenged his side to make amends for the painful start to their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on Sunday.
South Africa restricted England to manageable 311 for 8 on a tricky pitch at the Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer’s pace and bounce, their run chase never got going.
Dismissed for 207 by England, South Africa’s bid to win the World Cup for the first time is off to the worst possible start.
But they have a chance to get back on track when they return to the Oval to face Bangladesh and Du Plessis says now is not the time to panic.
The lengthy nature of the 10-team group stage, in which each country plays nine matches and the top four make the semi-finals, gives South Africa time to recover, a point Du Plessis was keen to emphasise to his players.
“This is where it’s important for us to make sure that you look at the World Cup for what it is. You know, you’re going to play games. You’re going to come up against quality opposition,” Du Plessis said.
“England were better than us in all three facets of the game. They showed why they are such a good cricket team, and now we have to look at the league. It’s a league competition.
“For me, it’s about making sure we look at the areas that we got it wrong and just move on.”
South Africa’s disciplined bowling against England gives Du Plessis reason to believe they still have plenty to offer.