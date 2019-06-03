Manipur’s Maisnam Meiraba secured his fourth consecutive u-19 boys singles title, while Maharashtra’s Malvika Bansod sealed the girls singles U-19 crown at the All India Junior Ranking tournament in Thiruananthpuram on Sunday.

Meiraba, who won the previous junior ranking tournaments in Bengaluru, Vijaywada and Chennai, defeated Sankar Muthusamy 21-14, 21-10 in the final.

The performance in the last two tournaments will be counted for the Junior Asian Championship squad selection.

“I am extremely happy with my performance this year. I am looking forward to get selected at ABC squad. If I get a chance, doing well there will be my next aim,” said the 16-year-old from Manipur.

“I have been training at Padukone academy for last six years. I spar with Lakshya Sen sometimes. I have also been fortunate to play in international tournaments at a young age and all the experience has helped me as a player. I just want to work hard and better my game,” he added.

In girls’ singles, second seed Malvika Bansod too maintained her spectacular run to notch up a dominating 21-7, 21-9 victory against Uttarakhand shuttler Unnati Bisht.

In the Boys Doubles U-19 summit clash, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Vishnuvardhan Goud P prevailed 21-12, 21-14 against Ravikrishan PS and Manav Raj Smith.

The young and upcoming Girls Doubles pair of Treesa Jolly/Varshini VS overcame a tough challenge from second seeds Aditi Bhatt/Tanisha Crasto to win 14-21, 25-23, 21-12 while Dingku Sing Kontohoujam and Ritika Thaker caused an upset in the mixed doubles final by beating second seeds Edwin Joy/ Shruti Mishra 16-21, 21-12, 21-15.