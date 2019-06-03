India’s Aditi Ashok shot an even par 71 in the final round to finish T-39 at the US Women’s Open.

Aditi (72, 71, 75 and 71), who has had an up-and-down season, scored three birdies against three bogeys in the fourth round for a four-day total of five-over 285.

Earlier in the year, she had missed the cut at the first Major at ANA Inspiration and this performance should put her in a good frame of mind for the remainder.

Korea’s Jeongeun Lee6 emerged the winner from a crowded leader board with three back-nine birdies. She survived some late struggles to shoot one-under-par 70 and win the 74th US Women’s Open Championship on Sunday by two strokes.

She finished two ahead of Lexi Thompson, Angel Yin and 2011 US Women’s Open champion So Yeon Ryu at the Country Club of Charleston.

Lee6, who turned 23 on Tuesday, earned USD 1 million in notching her first victory in the United States.

The six-time winner in three seasons on the Korea LPGA Tour, who is in her first full-time season on the LPGA Tour, shot 70-69-69-70 for a 6-under-par total of 278.

Lexi Thompson, Angel Yin and So Yeon Ryu finished tied for second place, two strokes back at 4-under 280, while Celine Boutier was in a group of five players at 3-under 281.

Players from Korea have won eight US Opens since 2008, while players from the USA have won three and one player from Thailand has won.

Gerina Piller tops the list of players with the most top 10s on the LPGA Tour without a victory since 2010. Piller has 36 top-10s, while Morgan Pressel has 32 and Pornanong Phatlum has 27.