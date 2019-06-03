World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan, live updates: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-haq off to a flying start
Live updates from the teams’ second match at the World Cup.
Live updates
After 13 overs, Pakistan 79/0 (Imam 36, Zaman 35)
Good little phase for England this. Another good over from Mark Wood. The right-arm pacer strays in line a bit but gives away just three singles in his second over. Moeen Ali then concedes three from his over too.
As tight as it has been, England must be desperate to break this opening partnership by Pakistan.
After 11 overs, Pakistan 73/0 (Imam 32, Zaman 33)
Steady from the openers now as they work the gaps to get four singles off Moeen Ali’s second over. There is no sign of any grip and turn just yet although there were suggestions there will be help for spinners here.
After 10 overs, Pakistan 69/0 (Imam 30, Zaman 31)
A top first over from Mark Wood as Pakistan finish the powerplay on 69/1. Just two singles conceded by Wood, as he gets the angle from over the wicket spot on. Good short balls to Imam to finish up the power.
England can spread the field out now, can Pakistan keep up their scoring rate?
After 9 overs, Pakistan 67/0 (Imam 29, Zaman 30)
Moeen Ali comes into the attack and bowls a steady over but for a gift on Imam’s pads. Glanced away fine for four.
Mark Wood from the other end... as they show footage of Pakistan training hard against bouncers in the nets in preparation for this match. The efforts have showed so far.
After 8 overs, Pakistan 62/0 (Imam 24, Zaman 30)
ENGLAND LOSE REVIEW: Eventful over from Archer but that was a very poor decision from Morgan and Co to review fore LBW against Imam when two sounds were heard even in real time. Massive inside edge. Archer bowls a few big bouncers but they fly too high and called wides. The over started with another boundary for Imam, that brought up the fifty partnership. Bit of desperation seeping into England’s bowling at the moment.
After 7 overs, Pakistan 49/0 (Imam 18, Zaman 26)
Another big over for Pakistan. Zaman hits two fours off the first two balls off Woakes’ over: a drive through covers and then a scoop over the leg slip fielder. Audacious!
After 6 overs, Pakistan 37/0 (Imam 15, Zaman 17)
Bouncer from Archer to Zaman, pulled away for four! Pakistan trying to make an early statement here, not buckling down to bouncers. Archer does surprise Zaman with a nasty ball later in the over, the edge loops over the slip region.
After 5 overs, Pakistan 31/0 (Imam 14, Zaman 12)
What a shot! After a series of dot balls, Imam-ul-Haq decides to cut loose by stepping down the pitch against Chris Woakes and smashing it straight back for a six. He then gets an outside edge for four, where there a third slip a while back. Good over for Pakistan.
After 4 overs, Pakistan 22/0 (Imam 3, Zaman 12)
Zaman dispatches a poor ball from Archer for four through midwicket but the bowler responds very well. The bouncer barrage begins for Imam as England place a leg slip.
After 3 overs, Pakistan 14/0 (Imam 2, Zaman 8)
After conceding two boundaries in his first over, Chris Woakes comes back to bowl a maiden. Imam-ul-Haq seems to be struggling, the left-hander flashes and misses a couple of times. Interestingly, no bouncer from England yet.
After 2 overs, Pakistan 14/0 (Imam 2, Zaman 8)
Just one run off the bat in that over by Archer as he beats Zaman with a couple of beauties. Searing up from just short of good length and beating Zaman for pace. A boundary did come when Archer erred in line: four leg-byes down the fine leg.
After 1 over, Pakistan 9/0 (Imam 1, Zaman 8)
Top start for Pakistan! Fakhar Zaman is up and running with 2 boundaries. The first was helped by a misfield at point but the second one was timed perfectly in the same region. Chris Woakes struggles to get his line right in the first over.
3.01 pm: The countdown begins. Chris Woakes will start off for England. Imam and Zaman in the middle. Here we go.
2.54 pm: “You can be called mercurial or inconsistent for so long, they have now been consistent in losing,” says Nasser Hussain about Pakistan’s 11-match losing streak.
Time for national anthems...
2.51 pm: A throwback to the World Cup final of 1992, when Pakistan took on England...
Among the legendary spells in the history of cricket, is one by the finest left-arm seamer to ever play the game, a man who will stroll into any and every all-time XI. Wasim Akram’s 3/49 off 10 overs in the 1992 final against England will never be forgotten by Pakistani fans, especially his second and third wicket in his return spell.
The ‘Sultan of Swing’ was on a hat-trick on March 25, 1992, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and how he got there had left the cricketing world in awe.
Reverse swing is an art that fascinates people to date, Akram is one of the original exponents of it. In the 1992 World Cup final, he showed the full range of what he could do with a cricket ball in hand.
READ MORE ABOUT THAT HERE.
2.44 pm: Pakistan have made two changes to strengthen their batting after the shocker against West Indies. But without Imad Wasim, is their bowling good enough to stop the England juggernaut?
2.40 pm: TEAM NEWS
England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Pakistan playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir.
2.38 pm: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz says he would have fielded first as well, and adds that he is confident that the problem against the short ball the other day in Nottingham was just a one-off. Remember, Pakistan did bat well in the series whitewash against England recently. At Trent Bridge, they made 340 and England chased it down.
2.33 pm: England win the toss and will be bowling first. Mark Wood comes in for Liam Plunkett, for the extra pace he offers.
2.32 pm: The captains are walking out for the toss...
2.29 pm: “We didn’t handle the short ball really well and we practised a lot, and we know it will come,” Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood told reporters at Trent Bridge on Sunday.
“When teams come from the subcontinent, the other teams will use those sort of tactics,” added Mahmood, a former all-rounder with English counties Surrey and Kent. “All the teams will bowl short against us so we are practising, and we’ve done it before, so I think we need to move on and concentrate on the next game.”
2.25 pm: Pakistan have now lost their last 11 completed one-day internationals – a run that includes a 4-0 series defeat by England last month.
No side in world cricket, however, has the ability to transform their fortunes quite as quickly as Pakistan – a point they proved during the 2017 Champions Trophy when, after an abject start, they beat hosts England on the way to winning the tournament. Can they begin their resurgence at Trent Bridge?
2.22 pm: “It’s a batting paradise, it’s a belter. Not the same as the pitch Pakistan played against West Indies, this is harder and dry. Expect the team winning toss to bat first,” says Wasim Akram at the pitch report.
2.15 pm: Before you go into more about this match, here’s some reading for you on India’s wait for their first match.
India’s first game, against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, isn’t until June 5, the seventh day of the tournament. They had understood that by the time of their opening match, five of the other teams – hosts England, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan – would all have got two games out of the way.
What have they been upto? Is this good or bad for the men in blue? R Kaushik has more from England here.
2.10 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of match #6 at the 2019 World Cup. The favourites and hosts England take on Pakistan... at Trent Bridge. Yes, that’s right. Brace yourselves, folks. This could be a run-fest, especially if England bat first.
The ground is renowned as a batsman’s paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international –- 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016 and last year’s 481/6 against Australia – on the very pitch that will be used for Monday’s match at Trent Bridge.
But Pakistan’s batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.
England, who launched their quest to win the World Cup for the first time with a 104-run rout of South Africa at the Oval in which fast bowler Jofra Archer starred may now, in the light of Pakistan’s problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Mark Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster.
For Pakistan, a fightback cannot happen sooner after the embarrassment against West Indies, when they registered their 2nd lowest total in World Cup history.