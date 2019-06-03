La Liga’s flagship programme in India, La Liga Football Schools will see direct involvement from three La Liga clubs – Sevilla FC, Real Betis and Celta de Vigo. The Football Schools projects in Pune (Turf Up), Bangalore (Tiento) and Noida (Pathways School) will be adopted by the clubs.

The association will include the involvement of the clubs in the organisation of training programmes for the coaches, training kits of the participant students and more engagement opportunities for the students like merchandising and giveaways.

“We are committed to this market and the young football aspirants here. Over the past seven months, we have undertaken various initiatives to ensure a lasting impact on the football environment in India,” Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director of LaLiga India said.

“Te latest project, in association with our best clubs will help provide an immersive experience to the students. We look forward to working with Sevilla FC, Real Betis and Celta de Vigo for a project that’s so close to our heart,” he added.

The LaLiga Football Schools programme was launched in India last year with the aim of grassroots development of the sport in the country. Top Spanish clubs are now joining hands with La Liga and investing into the future talent by hosting select LaLiga Football Schools programmes in three cities in India.

The project, with 30+ centres across 14 cities in India, has seen participation from over 10,000 Indian students so far. The participation of the LaLiga clubs will help provide further technical assistance to the coaches and subsequently, the aspiring footballers in the country.

To provide a more holistic experience and increased exposure to the top-performing students from the programme, LaLiga recently announced the LaLiga Football Schools Scholarship, the winners of which would get an opportunity to train in Spain.

This year, four students will be training with LaLiga club CD Leganes for two weeks as a part of this initiative. LaLiga Football Schools also conducted a unique ‘Train the Trainer’ programme to provide guidance to the Indian coaches.