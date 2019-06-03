Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu will resume her chase for the first title of the season, while Sameer Verma will eye a good show when the Australia Open World Tour Super 300 tournament begins with the qualifiers in Sydney on Tuesday.

Sindhu, who had last played at the Sudirman Cup, will take on a qualifier in the opening round before a likely contest with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong.

World No 5 Sindhu reached the semifinals at India Open and Singapore Open, besides a couple of quarterfinal appearances at Indonesia and Asian Badminton Championship but a title has remained elusive.

What would be frustrating for the Indian is her losses against top players such as Carolina Marin, Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun, China’s He Bingjiao and Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara – opponents she has fared better against in the last season.

Former Olympic champion Li Xuerui is likely to stand on her way to the quarters, while she is expected to face All England Champion Chen Yufei for a place in the semifinals if she can advance from the earlier round.

World No 12 Sameer, on the other hand, will be eyeing revenge as he faces Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the opening round. The Malaysian had defeated him in a crucial match of the Sudirman Cup as India crashed out of the group stage.

Among other Indians, former Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy and 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap are also in fray.

While Praneeth, who had reached the finals of Swiss Open this year, will face Korea’s Lee Dong Keun, Prannoy meets China’s Lin Dan, who has shown form on way to Malaysia Open title. Kashyap squares off against Thailand’s Suppanyu Avihingsanon in the opening round.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will take on Chinese Taipei’s Wang Chi-Lin and Cheng Chi Ya in mixed doubles, while Ashwini and N Sikki Reddy faces Korean duo of Baek Ha Na and Kim Hye Rin in women’s doubles. In the men’s doubles clash, Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty will meet compatriots Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy.

In the qualifying round, 2018 Asian junior champion Lakshya Sen will face Malaysian Teck Zhi Soo.