Indian gymnast Rakesh Kumar Patra finished seventh in the finals of Parallel Bars at the FIG World Cup in Koper, Slovenia on Monday.

In the final field of eight gymnasts, Patra finished second last with a score of 13.650.

Frank Baines of Great Britain clinched the top spot, while Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi settled for the second place and Ilias Georgiou of Cyprus was third.

Earlier, Patra had qualified for the Parallel Bars final at the eighth position.

The FIG World Cup in Koper is the third of seven World Challenge Cup Series for 2019. The World Challenge Cup events are major FIG events with a broader participation and open to all countries.

At each event, the gymnasts have the opportunity to win prize money and World Challenge Cup points which will count towards the World Challenge Cup Ranking List for each apparatus.