India No 1 Ankita Raina notched a commanding win over Sabine Lisicki, former Wimbledon finalist, at the ITF Surbiton Trophy in London on Monday.

Raina, seeded fifth, beat Lisicki 6-3, 6-1 in the qualifiers of the grass court tournament, which is a $100,000 tournament in Great Britain.

The Indian was strong on grass, winning 82% of her first serves while her opponent served five double faults and won just 65%. She also broke her opponent four times while holding her serve throughout.

It was Raina’s second match of the day after beating Myrtille Georges 7-6(6), 6-1 in the first round of qualification earlier.

Lisicki is a former world No 12 and Wimbledon runner-up but has fallen down the ranks with repeated injuries. She is currently ranked 297th in singles.