Can Sarfaraz Ahmed turn around the world economy? Well, the cricket fraternity surely thinks so after he led the turnaround of Pakistan cricket team in just three days.
Days after losing to West Indies in their opening match at the World Cup 2019, Pakistan shocked England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday. With the win, they ended they long 11-match losing streak in one-day internationals
Against the West Indies, they were bowled out for 105 runs and lost by seven wickets. But against England, they posted a 349-run target. England had Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103) guiding the tournament favourites towards the imposing target.
It was a record chase and the two had put on 130 for the fifth wicket but both were out shortly after reaching their hundreds.
Pakistan bowlers kept their nerves as England tail could not handle the pressure of the chase and failed to reach the target.
Recently, Pakistan had been blanked 0-4 in an ODI series by England.
From Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to India’s former opener Virender Sehwag, praise for Pakistan was in abundance. The win was also a perfect birthday present for one of Pakistan’s World Cup legends Wasim Akram.
Here is how the Twitterati reacted to the win.
Pakistan next play Sri Lanka on Friday.