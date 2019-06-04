Can Sarfaraz Ahmed turn around the world economy? Well, the cricket fraternity surely thinks so after he led the turnaround of Pakistan cricket team in just three days.

Days after losing to West Indies in their opening match at the World Cup 2019, Pakistan shocked England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday. With the win, they ended they long 11-match losing streak in one-day internationals

Against the West Indies, they were bowled out for 105 runs and lost by seven wickets. But against England, they posted a 349-run target. England had Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103) guiding the tournament favourites towards the imposing target.

It was a record chase and the two had put on 130 for the fifth wicket but both were out shortly after reaching their hundreds.

Pakistan bowlers kept their nerves as England tail could not handle the pressure of the chase and failed to reach the target.

Recently, Pakistan had been blanked 0-4 in an ODI series by England.

From Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to India’s former opener Virender Sehwag, praise for Pakistan was in abundance. The win was also a perfect birthday present for one of Pakistan’s World Cup legends Wasim Akram.

Here is how the Twitterati reacted to the win.

Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for a great win and for coming back into form after a poor start in the warm up matches and the first WC match. You have the talent, all you need is the self belief that you can go all the way. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 3, 2019

Pakistan brush aside the form book and the world No. 1. Watch the winning moment! 👇🏼 #ENGvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/omcZ6gARwh — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2019

Sarfraz Ahmed could turn around the World economy of you allow him, surely. What confidence, character and inner strength he must possess. — ian bishop (@irbishi) June 3, 2019

Big win today 🏆!!! Congralutions @TheRealPCB. Positive energy shown in the batting by Hafeez, Babar & Sarfraz set the tone of the game for us. We need same energy and attitude in bowling and fielding in the next games. #CWC19 #EngvPak — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) June 3, 2019

Never underestimate the celebrations of Pak fans,roads are jammed outside the ground! 🤣 #EngvPak pic.twitter.com/pIEuL5TJ5s — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 3, 2019

Good bounce back from, Pakistan 🇵🇰 #CWC19 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 3, 2019

Now THATS what you call a Birthday present. What a win!!! Well done Pakistan, that just made my day! 🇵🇰💪🏼🥳 #BestBirthdayEver #ENGvPak #PakistanWin #CWC19Nottingham — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 3, 2019

Volatility at it's best. Pakistan cricket 's unpredictability at it's best. Completely down one match, and on top the next. Great win today for Pakistan, and an exciting match in this World cup finally. Well done #ENGvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 3, 2019

The boyz played better than the lads. #ENGvPAK — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 3, 2019

Pakistan next play Sri Lanka on Friday.