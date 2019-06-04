Pakistan added weight to their ‘unpredictable’ tag after bouncing back from a thrashing at the hands of the West Indies to beat favourites England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday.

After being bowled out for 105 against the Windies in their opening game, Pakistani batsmen showed great resolve to bury the demons and post 348 in the first innings against England.

No Pakistani batsman scored a hundred but each member stepped in to make critical contribution and take Pakistan to their highest-ever total in World Cup history.

In the second innings, Pakistan’s star bowlers came to the party to prevent the batting-heavy hosts from chasing down a record total.

The win puts the 1992 champions back on track and Sarfaraz Ahmed would be hoping his team adds more consistency to their game.

Here are the highlights of the game