World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live: Perera, Karunaratne give SL a flying start
Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are bidding to get their first win of the tournament.
Afghanistan have won the toss and will bowl first.
Live updates
SL 104/1 (15) - K Perera 47, Thirimanne 7
Sri Lanka are in control and a few wickets can change things very quickly. Perera is key from this point on – needs to carry on, SL need someone to carry on.
SL 92/1 (13.1) - K Perera 43
WICKET! Nabi gets Afghanistan the breakthrough. A nothing shot to long-on. Almost looked like he was trying to chip it but it went straight to the fielder. A good innings but Sri Lanka would have loved him to carry on.
Karunaratne c Najibullah b Nabi 30(45, 4x3)
SL 86/0 (12) - Karunaratne 26, K Perera 41
Another good over for Afghanistan. Just three off it as Nabi bowled a good line and length. Despite the overcast conditions, the pitch seems to be pretty good for batting.
SL 83/0 (11) - Karunaratne 25, K Perera 39
Gulbadin Naib into the attack and just four runs from the over. After the initial flurry, things have settled down a bit. But Sri Lanka will want Perera to keep going. There was a forecast for rain and SL will want to make sure that their run-rate remains very good.
SL 79/0 (10) - Karunaratne 23, K Perera 37
This is only the second time in the last 10 ODIs that SL haven’t lost a wicket in the Powerplay. This is huge for them but puts Afghanistan in a spot of bother. For now, SL are bossing it.
SL 76/0 (9) - Karunaratne 21, K Perera 36
Sri Lankans are keeping it real. In between all the fours, there is some hard running there too. Very intelligent cricket - the longer the opening pair goes on, the more the pressure on the Afghans.
SL 71/0 (8) - Karunaratne 17, K Perera 35
Perera continues along his merry way. Back-to-back fours against Mujeed ensuring that the run-rate doesn’t drop. This might force Afghanistan to get Rashid Khan into the attack early.
SL 62/0 (7) - Karunaratne 17, K Perera 27
Nabi gives Afghanistan some much-needed control – just three runs off the over. We have spin from both ends now.
SL 59/0 (6) - Karunaratne 16, K Perera 26
This start keeps getting better. Afghanistan have bowled badly but Sri Lanka have taken advantage of anything loose. Mujeed is into the attack now and it will be interesting to see whether the Lankan batsmen change their approach against the spinners.
SL 52/0 (5) - Karunaratne 11, K Perera 24
What a start this is! T20-level start. Afghanistan haven’t helped their cause – they have conceded 17 extras in the first 5 overs.
SL 37/0 (4) - Karunaratne 11, K Perera 19
Sri Lanka are off to a flying start thanks to Perera who has taken the attack to Hassan in particular. The medium pacer has been smashed for 30 in his two overs.
SL 21/0 (3) - Karunaratne 6, K Perera 13
The two opening Afghan bowlers have 63 years between them. A lot of years to fall back on and they need to do better here. In overcast conditions, the Afghans would expect them to deliver at least a wicket or two.
SL 20/0 (2) - Karunaratne 6, K Perera 12
Brilliant over for Lanka. Perera taking the attack to the Afghans and making them pay. The 15-run over is a boost to start the innings.
SL 5/0 (1) - Karunaratne 4, K Perera 0
Dawlat with the new ball for Afghanistan and he got good movement. Not extravagant but enough to keep the batsman on their toes. One poor delivery down the leg-side gave the SL skipper four runs.
2.56 pm: National anthems done. In cloudy conditions, Afghanistan have the new ball. Can Sri Lanka put up a good total on the board?
2.45 pm: Sri Lanka have a 2-1 lead in ODIs against Afghanistan. The solitary loss came last year, when they lost a game to Afghanistan by 91 runs and were knocked out of the Asia Cup.
2.41 pm: Veteran paceman Lasith Malinga said on Monday that Sri Lanka must be mentally tough against Afghanistan as they seek to get their World Cup campaign up and running. The 1996 world champions were thumped by 10 wickets in their opening match against New Zealand in Cardiff on Saturday.
Sri Lanka were routed for a paltry 136, giving their bowlers little chance, and New Zealand’s opening pair of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro coasted to their target in the 17th over.
Malinga, who is playing in his fourth World Cup, said Sri Lanka had talent in their ranks but were short of experience in the conditions they were facing in England and Wales.
“Bowlers have a big role to play in tomorrow’s game (also in Cardiff). We never know what’s going on, who is bowling first or second,” he said.
“But still, bowlers can change the game. I still believe that. Then I feel players need to get confidence, but we can improve our skills at the moment.
“We need to get mentally tough. And all the pressure is with us, yes, but we have to play with a free mind and do our best in tomorrow’s game.”
2.37 pm:
Dimuth Karunaratne: “In the last game also we batted first. The batsmen have an idea of how to bat here. It is not a 300 wicket. It’s (captaincy) not easy, it’s a good challenge. They give me support. Jeevan Mendis is not playing. Pradeep is playing.”
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga
2.36 pm:
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan
2.33 pm: AFGHANISTAN HAVE WON THE TOSS AND THEY WILL BOWL FIRST.
2.32 pm: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib’s team were given a harsh lesson by holders Australia, who cruised to a seven-wicket win in the opening game for both teams in Bristol on Saturday.
But Naib believes his team have a better chance of success against Sri Lanka, whom they beat by 91 runs in last year’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, if the contest is reduced from the scheduled 50 overs-per-side due to the weather.
Asked on Monday if he was worried about rain derailing Afghanistan’s hopes, a relaxed Naib told reporters: “It was also predicted for today, but it didn’t rain so much.
“Tomorrow we just see what’s the weather. I think maybe the weather will be the same. So if we can reduce the overs it will be much better for us.”
Despite the defeat against Australia, Naib says Afghanistan were encouraged by parts of their performance and he hopes to build on that in the Sri Lanka match.
“We’ve got to be positive. If you look, we missed out on 12 overs in the previous game, yet we scored 200-plus,” Naib said.
“If you have wickets in hand, so maybe the score is 300-plus something.”
2.20 pm: Forecasts predict persistent rain in Cardiff, which could play havoc with Afghanistan’s bid to get their first win in this year’s tournament.