Croatian football team captain Luka Modric on Tuesday conveyed his wishes to compatriot Igor Stimac on his appointment as head coach of the Indian football team.

The Ballon d’Or winner, who guided Croatia to the finals of the Fifa World Cup 2018 backed Stimac to take India football to greater heights.

“Hello, coach. Congratulations to the All India Football Federation for appointing you. I wish you a lot of success in your new journey. I hope you will achieve great things with the Indian national team. All the best on your new journey,” the Real Madrid midfielder said in a video posted by Stimac on his Instagram handle.

This is Stimac’s second assignment as coach of a national team after earlier guiding Croatia to the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil before quitting midway during their qualifying campaign.

Apart from Modric, Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic and Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren had also sent congratulatory messages to Stimac earlier.

“Hi Igor, I wish you a lot of luck with your new team [India] and I definitely want to see you at the World Cup,” Champions League winner Lovren said.

India begin their first tournament during Stimac’s reign when they play Curaco in the King’s Cup on 5 June.