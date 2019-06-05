King's Cup, India vs Curacao Live: Blue Tigers down by 1-3 after end of first half
The Blue Tigers have a tough task in hand against Curacao, the highest-ranked side in the tournament, who stand at 82 in the Fifa rankings.
New Indian football coach Igor Stimac faces his first big test as India take on Curacao in their King’s Cup opener in Buriram, Thailand on Wednesday.
The Blue Tigers, who are taking part in the tournament after a long gap of 38 years, have a tough task in hand against Curacao, the highest-ranked side in the tournament who currently stand at 82 in the Fifa World Rankings.
Thailand and Vietnam will take on each other later on in the day, and the winners of the two matches which qualify for the final - set to take place of June 8.
Live updates
56’ CHANCE! Sahal finds Udanta on the right. The Bengaluru wingers beats his marker, turns away and plays a great pass into the box which is cleared by a defender.
45’ SUBSTITUTION. Two changes for India as Raynier Fernandes and Amarjit Singh come on for Chhangte and Halder.
45’ HALF TIME! It has been a disastrous first half for India but also Stimac’s men will have many positives to take in the way they threatened the highly-rated Curacao defense. Can the Blue Tigers turn it around after the half-time break?
45+2’ GREAT BLOCK. A long ball is played out from the defence to Hooi, who is completely free on the left channel. Jhinghan arrives in time and thwarts danger with a great block as the winger tries to take a shot.
43’ SAVEEEEEE! India build up a great move from a lovely link up between Chhetri and Sahal. The ball eventually falls in Udanta’s way, who takes a shot with his weak foot but Room palms it away.
33’ GOOOOOOALLLL! Curacao double their advantage. Bacuna beats his marker and before Bose can close him down, he fires a shot from close range which is too good for Gurpreet.
30’ GOOOOOALLLLL AND IT’S GAME ON! Bose whips in a cross from the left and it makes Curacao concede a penalty. Chhetri steps up and slots it calmly past keeper Room to make it 2-1.
18’ GOOOOOOALLLLLL! More misery for India as they push men bodies forward for an equaliser and there is a big gap in the defence. Hooi runs free on the left, rounds keeper Gurpreet before taking his time and slotting past Jhinghan from an acute angle.
14’ GOOOOOOOALLLL! Curacao draw first blood. Nepomuceno runs free on the right flank and squares up for Bonevacia, who hits a clean strike to open the scoring.
11’ CLOSE! Bonevacia wins the ball outside the box and fires a fierce shot from his right foot that misses the post by quite some distance. Warning signs for India.
5’ A long ball is played out by Brandon to Sahal, who charges upfront. The youngster loses his balance and misses the target by a distance.
1’ PEEP PEEP! It’s time for kick-off.
Sunil Chhetri adds another feather to his cap. He takes over Baichung Bhutia as India’s highest capped football player.
Time for the national anthems..
India line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Sunil Chhetri leading the side. Brandon Fernandes, Rahul Bheke and Lallianzuala Chhangte are handed their senior team debuts.
Here is how both teams line-up for today:
The moment that all Indian football fans have been waiting for is finally here.