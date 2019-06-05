World Cup, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live: Tamim, Sarkar off breezy start
New Zealand thumped Sri Lanka by 10 wickets while Bangladesh stunned South Africa at the Oval.
Live updates
Bangladesh 22/0 in 5 Overs (Tamim 11, Sarkar 11)
New Zealand bowlers have been a touch full so far and Tamim and Sarkar are on it in a flash. Two boundaries for both openers and Williamson is forced to spread his field out. Easy pickings for Sarkar, who plays a gorgeous lofted drive over the top.
Bangladesh 15/0 in 4 Overs (Tamim 11, Sarkar 4)
Tamim gets into groove with a couple of fours on either side of the wicket. First, he caresses the ball through covers with a Dhawan-style drive and then flicks an over-pitched delivery to deep square. Boult slightly losing his rhythm.
Bangladesh 9/0 in 3 Overs (Tamim 5, Sarkar 4)
Slightly straighter and fuller from Matt Henry and just two runs from the over. Sarkar is watchful and is happy blocking out the ones pitched on middle and off.
Bangladesh 7/0 in 2 Overs (Tamim 5, Sarkar 2)
Tidy start for New Zealand, just seven runs from the first two overs. Boult is on target straight away. Little bit of away movement for the left-hander. It’s wise to have the slips in place.
After 1 over, Bangladesh 4/0: (Tamim 4, Sarkar 0)
Man of the match for NZ in the first match, Matt Henry, starts off with a good over that had the one bad ball that Tamim punished: a four down fine leg.
6.00 pm: The match is underway. May the best team win!
5:53 pm: The national anthems are underway. Good crowd in at The Oval.
5:52 pm: New Zealand, the in-form team in 2015, were pushed to the brink by Bangladesh. The Kiwis registered a three-run win against the spirited Tigers.
5:42 pm: As expected, there is a big Bangladesh contingent that has turned up to support their team. They have every reason to be optimistic. Remember, they have a good record against New Zealand in recent years.
Lineups
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, De Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ferguson, Boult.
5:38 pm: Kane Williamson says: It’s a fresh surface and we would like to see if we can get something out of it. It was a good performance but we need to move on to the next opposition, next venue and prepare according to that. It’s a new day, we need to get back to our plans and keep performing to our best abilities. The break has been nice.
5:35 pm: New Zealand have won the TOSS and Kane Williamson opts to field first. No changes for either side from their respective opening games.
It’s a double-header day today and New Zealand face Bangladesh at the Oval in what will be the second match of the day. Mashrafe Mortaza’s side outclassed the South Africans at the same venue by 21 runs.
New Zealand, meanwhile, were at their brilliant best against a hapless Sri Lankan side at Cardiff. Their bowlers were on song and their batsmen – openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro – made short work of the target. For the Bangladeshis, the spinners will play a big role. They have plenty of experience in their ranks but it was their slower bowlers who stood out in the previous game.
If it’s a seam-friendly wicket, there is little doubt that New Zealand will have the edge. Trent Boult has been in sparkling form and Matt Henry had a solid outing in the last game. Let’s hope we have a good contest on the cards.