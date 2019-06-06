Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century as India made a comfortable start to their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday that dealt a fresh blow to the Proteas’ tournament hopes.

Chasing a modest 228, India cruised to victory on the back of Sharma’s 122 not out as they won with 15 balls to spare and live up to their tag as one of the favourites for the showpiece event.

Sharma, who survived a dropped catch on one by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at second slip, anchored India’s chase in a measured fashion.

“I couldn’t play my natural game, you have to see what the ball was doing, certain shots I love to play I had to cut down and try to leave as many balls as possible,” said Sharma of his relatively sedate 144-ball knock.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the opener’s important century:

A wonderful, mature innings from Rohit Sharma. Great assessment of the situation and seeing India through to the win in the end, a hallmark of top players @ImRo45 . A well begun World Cup campaign for Team India #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Hmul57c4BO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 5, 2019

Fantastic innings from Rohit Sharma. Great maturity and finishing the job in the end @ImRo45 . Bumrah and Chahal were superb with the ball as well. Great beginning to the World Cup for Team India. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/rtIMoUzVdH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 5, 2019

Wasn’t easy to begin with....but he stuck it out. India’s good fortunes are directly proportional to the form of Top 3. Rohit is an extremely important cog....well played 🙌🤗👏 #CWC19 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 5, 2019

Not the first time that we have seen Rohit take up the mantle to win the game game on his own when Virat gets out early. India so fortunate to have such batsmen.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#INDvSA #ICCCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 5, 2019

Top century from Rohit Sharma. Composed, relaxed. Rode the early tension well and has been a picture of certainty since — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 5, 2019

Sterling century by Rohit. Held the innings together, blunting SA attack when it was at its most threatening — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 5, 2019

And we start with a win!!! @ICC #teamindia #bleedblue @ImRo45 is just a pleasure to watch!!! That was an awesome century!!! — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) June 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma reached 50 in 70 balls. That's 2 balls faster than the innings in which he ended up with 264. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) June 5, 2019

In 9 world cup matches, Rohit has 3 fifty and 1 hundred. Excellent record. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma registers India's 26th #CWC century and overall the 168th in CWC history!

India now equals the tally of Australia - now the two sides with most individual centuries (26) in CWC!#CWC19 #CWC2019 #INDvSA #SAvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 5, 2019