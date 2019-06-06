The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on Thursday said new sports minister Kiren Rijiju has promised to try for an “early resolution” to the International Olympic Committee’s ban on India from hosting global events.

In February, the IOC suspended all Indian applications to host future events and urged international sports federations not to stage competitions in the country after two Pakistani shooters were denied visas to compete in New Delhi at the World Cup following the Pulwama terror attack.

Imposing the suspension, the IOC said the denial of visas was against the principles of the Olympic Charter.

According to the IOC, the ban will not be lifted until the Indian government provides guarantees that no athlete would be denied visas in events held in the country.

“Mr Ajay Singh President Boxing Federation of India and I, met with the Hon’ble Sports Minister of India Mr Kiren Rijiju at his residence office on June 5 and briefed him on the ban imposed by IOC in relation to hosting of all International Sports Events in India since February 2019.

“Hon’ble Minister understood the issue and assured us of all his support for trying for an early resolution,” Batra said.

Batra, who is also heading the International Hockey Federation (FIH), was accompanied to the sports minister’s residence by Indian Boxing Federation chief Ajay Singh on Wednesday.

“Invited him to visit Bhubaneshwar on June 15 to witness the finals of World Series Hockey which is a Qualifier for final Qualification round for Tokyo 2020,” Batra said.

The attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama killed at least 40 CRPF paramilitary personnel and India alleged that it was carried out by a Pakistan-based terror outfit.

The IOC, though, went strictly by its rule book while imposing the suspension on India, urging all international sports federations not to hold events or grant hosting rights to the country for future competitions, until the government had provided “clear written guarantees” to ensure access for all athletes.