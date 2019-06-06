Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia congratulated his successor Sunil Chhetri for surpassing his record and becoming India’s most capped international player.

Chhetri on Wednesday made his 108th appearance for India, eclipsing Bhutia’s record of 107 matches, when he walked out to lead the side against Curacao in the opening match of the King’s Cup in Thailand.

“I am extremely proud of him. Big congratulations to you Sunil,” Bhutia said.

“He has been a great leader, and a great player for India. I hope he continues to perform in the manner he has been doing. You could always see the kind of commitment he had since we first met in Kolkata. His hunger to succeed always made him special,” he added.

Bhutia believes Chhetri’s exemplary fitness level will help him to prolong his international career.

“There’s no reason why he can’t continue for long. He is a thorough professional. He is most hard working senior player in the circuit. In fact, even if you compare him to younger players, Sunil stands out.

“He is always at the gym doing that extra bit. The manner he has maintained his fitness is exemplary. He is a very sincere soul,” Bhutia said.