After a decision to reverse an LBW against West Indies captain Jason Holder at Trent Bridge on Thursday, Michael Holding was livid on air: “If they (umpires) are being intimidated, it means they are weak. Atrocious bit of umpiring by both.”

The former West Indies pacer was angry. He was very angry. He said “both” because neither of the umpires were having a good game, as four decisions against West Indies were reviewed, with three being overturned and the fourth just about being right.

The biggest error on the night came earlier in the Windies run-chase. On television, they had just shown a massive Mitchell Starc no-ball that was missed by the umpire. Chris Gayle was dismissed off the next ball... a ball that would have been a free hit if the no-ball had been spotted.

The errors continued through the game, which the West Indies lost by 15 runs. Given how Gayle was batting at that point, it might have made a huge difference in the game.

“I don’t know if I’ll be fined for saying it but I just think that the umpiring was a bit frustrating,” said all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite after the match. “Even when we were bowling we thought a few balls close to head height were called wides. And obviously three decisions in one over as far as I can remember being dodgy, it was frustrating and sent ripples through the dressing room.

One of the biggest names to call out the umpiring was West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard who is not part of the World Cup squad.

Either which way, Twitter wasn’t too pleased with the way things turned out:

Crowd letting the umpires have it.



4 successful reviews for the Windies so far. The ball that got Gayle should have been a Free hit. The ball b4 was not called a no-ball which it was.#CWC19 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/WZy6tYVG96 — Giovanni R. Dennis (@GiovanniRDennis) June 6, 2019

Twice for Gayle, twice for Holder. Four decisions reversed, along with a no-ball not being given. Terrible umpiring at #AUSvWI. — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) June 6, 2019

Windies have had a number of opportunities to really turn the screws. Of course, it doesn't help that Gayle shouldn't have been out but they've been their own worst enemy at times. #CWC19 #AUSvWI — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 6, 2019

#UniverseBoss Chris Gayle could have single handedly taken game away in #AUSvWI if it was given No-Ball by #Emirates Umpire. As I said during #Vivo IPL, its time fr umpires to wear #Crizal powered #Lenskart framed glasses and have #Syska LEDs in floodlight for clear view. #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/GjX4iTGv7i — Branded Virat Kholy (@imvkohly) June 6, 2019

Horrible is a small word for this kind of umpiring, big big no ball not given .. For heavens sake this is WC not a club tournament, stakes are high and it was Chris Henry Gayle wicket @ICC — Faisal Ranjha (@ranjha001) June 6, 2019

Massive no-ball, the ball that got Gayle out should have been a free-hit. It is understandable when a close no-ball is not given, missing this one is criminal. With third umpire no-ball checks on fall of wickets, on-field umpires aren’t even checking NBs. #Criminal pic.twitter.com/ipOwQgQgiG — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 6, 2019

No batsman has been given out three times in an innings as Gayle was.



And now we learn a missed no ball prior to his actual dismissal means he shouldn’t have been out anyway because it should have been a free hit. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) June 6, 2019

Umpire failed to pick the big No Ball and Next ball Chris Gayle got out. It might have been free-hit if previous one was given No ball. That opens an interesting debate whether third umpire should check the previous ball too whenever batsman gets out... 🤔 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 6, 2019

Chris gaffaney finally gets the wicket of Gayle 😰 #AUSvsWI #CW2019 — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) June 6, 2019

I hope that umpire is happy who dint want West Indies to win at any cost !! #congratsumpire .. well fought windies. Had to be looked into. #icc poor umpiring at its level best. Oh biased as well. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 6, 2019

@ICC should seriously look at taking the front foot no-ball away from the on-field umpire n giving it to the 3rd umpire. Have a feeling it will make a huge difference IMHO #AUSvWI — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) June 6, 2019

Why are the umpires wearing black uniform instead of the Australian uniform? #AUSvWI — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 6, 2019

The Umpire Strikes Back. Eventually. #Gayle. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 6, 2019

Fair to say, the ICC is going to have to address this issue head on. And fast.