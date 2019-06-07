Goals by Lalrindiki, Ishika Chaudhary and Mumtaz Khan helped the Indian junior women’s hockey team notch up a 3-1 victory over Ireland’s development side in Dublin on Friday.

With the win, India ended their Ireland tour on a high having clinched the Cantor Fitzgerald U-21 International 4-Nations title after beating Ireland 1-0 in the final on Tuesday.

In a cagey first quarter, both teams were keen to establish defensive solidity rather than attacking. The fifteen minutes were devoid of any clear cut goal-scoring chances with the teams heading into the break goalless.

India started stronger in the second quarter and won a penalty corner in the opening minutes of the period. Lalrindiki made no mistake converting smartly to give India the lead.

India’s attack kept Ireland constantly on the back foot. At the back end of the quarter, India had another penalty corner, and this time it was Ishika who converted to double India’s lead.

A heavy downpour after the second quarter caused a delay leaving time for only one quarter.

The delay benefited Ireland who came out attacking. They won two consecutive penalty corners within the space of a minute, but India’s defence and goalkeeper Khushboo stood strong. With a third penalty corner close to the end, Ireland finally managed to open their account.

Mumtaz continuing her splendid form, scored India’s third goal as they notched a comfortable victory.