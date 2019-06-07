Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019 Live: Upbeat Lankans hope to break jinx
Since the 1975 edition, Pakistan have emerged triumphant in all their seven encounters against Sri Lanka.
Live updates
Sri Lanka will aim to end their dismal World Cup record against Pakistan when the two sides clash at Bristol on Friday.
Since the 1975 edition, Pakistan have emerged triumphant in all their seven encounters against Lanka and Friday will pose another big task against an unpredictable Pakistan side.
Read - It’s a cliche but Pakistan must not let inconsistency creep in against Sri Lanka, says Waqar Younis
Pakistan stunned World Cup favourites England with a 14-run defeat on Sunday after a woeful display against West Indies in their opening match.
Although Dimuth Karunaratne’s men mauled by New Zealand in their opener, they bounced back with a promising win over Afghanistan on Tuesday.