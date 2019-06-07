The Board of Control for Cricket in India has written to the sports ministry seeking permission to host the Pakistan women’s team for a One-day international series later this year.

The series will be a part of the International Cricket Council’s Women’s Championships, a tournament which determines the qualification sports for the women’s World Cup in 2021. The championships is played on a home and away basis and the points achieved here will decide the ranking of teams to qualify for the World Cup.

The request from BCCI comes at a time when diplomatic ties between the two countries are fractured. India and Pakistan’s men have not played a bilateral series since 2012.

“As per the schedule of the event, BCCI is to host Pakistan women’s team for at least three ODIs in India between July and November. BCCI would like to seek necessary permission from the government of India before giving its consent to ICC on this subject,” the letter, as reported by Times of India, read.

The BCCI, last year, had moved the men’s Asia Cup to United Arab Emirates as hosting in India was not feasible. ICC has also not included any bilateral series between India and Pakistan in their Future Tours Progamme for the 2019-2021 cycle.

For the women’s World Cup, hosts New Zealand and four top-ranked teams qualify directly. Other teams play the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifier next year.