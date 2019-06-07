French Open 2019, semi-finals live updates: Konta, Barty fight back against the teenagers
Live updates from an action-packed day at Roland Garros.
- Ashleigh Barty (AUS x8) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA): 6-7(4), 6-3, 1-1
- Johanna Konta (GBR x26) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE): 5-7, 5-4
- Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) vs Dominic Thiem (AUT x4)
- Roger Federer (SUI x3) vs Rafael Nadal (ESP x2)
Live updates
4.06 pm: Animisova breaks Barty’s serve in the decider! And something tells us this won’t be the last break of serve we will see. The youngster, though, inches ahead in the third set.
4.04 pm: Konta goes from 40-0 up to deuce but manages to hold for a 5-3 lead in the second set. Vondrousova serving to stay in the set and she holds her serve too.
4.02 pm: Animisova holds serve. We think this is the first time the two players have held serve in back-to-back games in the entire match! It’s 1-1 in the decider.
Zenia D’Cunha: Barty was 5-0 up in the first set, she lost it. Anisimova was 3-0 up in the second set, she lost it. This French Open semi-final is insane!
3.56 pm: Meanwhile, Konta is up 4-2 in the 2nd set.
3.54 pm: Barty’s serve has really picked up now and she is dictating the pace. Are there more twists in this match? We have gone to deuce in the first game already in the decider with Barty serving.
3.50 pm: Wow. Barty has won the second 6-3 by winning six games in a row!
She was trailing 0-3 in the second. She had not won a single point in the opening three games. And from there Barty goes on a crazy run. We are running out of adjectives to describe this semifinal.
3.44 pm: And now the seeded players are fighting back.
Konta has a break in the 2nd set. She leads 2-1 in the second set.
And the other semifinal gets crazier as Barty wins four games in a row (after Animisova won three in a row!!!) to take a 4-3 lead and goes a break up.
3.40 pm: From 0-3 down without winning a point, Barty has clawed her way back to 3-3 in the second set with her trademark shot placement. She is taking the attack to her younger opponent now.
3.38 pm: Back on serve in Suzanne-Lenglen! Barty finds her range and breaks back.
Meanwhile, how about this for a winner from Animisova. A slice-pass winner!
3.37 pm: Here’s the first set breakdown in the Konta-Vondrousova match.
3.36 pm: This is how the Vondrousova sealed the first set. What an outrageous way to take the lead in this match. Helps to be a fearless teenager, we suppose.
3.34 pm: Vondrousova won four straight games to close out the first set. The two seeded players in the semi-finals have crumbled in the two semifinals.
3.32 pm: Marketa Vondrousova is making this the day of the teenagers at the French Open! She was a break down and then she bounces back to take the first set 7-5!
3.30 pm: Barty has not come to party in the second set at all. Animisova broke Barty’s serve to love and then holds serve at love to!!
3.29 pm: Meanwhile, in the other semifinal Vondrousova broke Konta’s serve when she was one game away from the set and now is up 6-5. It’s Konta’s turn to serve to stay in the match.
3.28 pm: And Animisova now has a 2-0 lead in the second set! No stopping her at the moment.
3.23 pm: Statistics from a crazy first set. Animisova had more errors but that was from that nervy start when she went 0-5 down.
3.22 pm: Anisimova takes an incredible, see-saw first set! From 0-5 down to 7-6(4). Just brilliant from the 17-year-old American. She throws her arms up in the air in celebration, and then walks calmly to her chair. Barty has to up her game to stay in the match now.
3.21 pm: Barty had a mini-break in the tiebreaker but Anisimova negates that and now has a mini-break herself! A costly drop shot by Barty that does not reach the other side of the net.
3.20 pm: Vondrousova manages to hold serve, and now Konta will serve for the first set at 5-4.
3.16 pm: Tie-break in that crazy Barty-Animisova semifinal! Wow. The Australian, with some aggressive stroke-play, has broken back to end a streak of losing six straight games. This dramatic set deserves a tiebreak to be fair.
3.11 pm: In the other semifinal Konta has a break of serve in a very tight opening set. In stark contrast to the other semifinal, this has been a proper slugfest with both Konta and Vondrousova going toe to toe with each other. Konta is now serving at 4-3.
3.10 pm: It’s a cracker of a semifinal between Ash Barty and teenager Anisimova. Barty had raced to a 5-0 lead and then the 17-year-old stormed back to make it 5-5. And now she has won 6 games in a row with yet another break of serve! INCREDIBLE. The American will serve for the first set. What a bizarre 30 minutes, this has been.
After rain washed out entire day’s play on Wednesday, we have both women’s semi-finals today.
However, French Open has courted controversy by scheduling both matches on other courts while the men’s matches will be on the centre court – Court Philippe Chatrier .
The semi-final between Ashleigh Barty and Amanda Anisimova will be played on Court Suzanne Lenglen while Johanna Konta’s match with Marketa Vondrousova has been shifted to the smaller 5,000-seater Court Simonne-Mathieu.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the French Open semi-final day. An action-packed day waits!