Defending champion Rafael Nadal powered past Roger Federer in the French Open semi-finals on Friday, claiming his first win over his old rival in five years to move within one victory of a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title.
The 33-year-old produced a masterful performance to get past Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the last four on Court Philippe Chatrier. The win extended his Roland Garros record over the Swiss master to 6-0 and the overall head-to-head to 24-15.
Neither the windy conditions nor his opponent’s competitive show fazed the ‘King of Clay’ as he powered on without dropping a set.
It will be Nadal’s 12th appearance in the championship match, which he has never lost before. In fact, this was his 92nd win at the Slam, having lost only two matches in 14 years.
Also read: French Open 2019, semi-finals live: Relentless Rafael Nadal downs Roger Federer to reach 12th final
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the King of Clay’s ruthless win.