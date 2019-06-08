51’ India 1-0 Thailand

First change by Stimac. Manvir Singh replaces Balwant Singh up top.

48’ India 1-0 Thailand


OFF THE POST! Farukh strikes the upright with a low shot. Thailand get off the hook as Balwant fires the rebound wide

46’ India 1-0 Thailand

Second half begins. Igor Stimac doesn’t make any changes to his team

HT: India 1-0 Thailand

The players are out on the field. Second half about to resume

Igor Stimac and Co making the long walk to the dressing room today? It seems so

HT: India 1-0 Thailand

Anirudh Thapa’s goal the difference at the break as The Blue Tigers go into the break with a 1-0 advantage. Thailand have had their moments but India, especially Adil Khan have held firm. India missed a glorious chance to double their lead just before half time. Overall it’s been a close affair and reflects in the scoreline

45+2’ India 1-0 Thailand

What a chance! India squander a great chance to double their lead. Farukh races clear of the defence but decides to square it off to Balwant for a tap-in, but his pass is short and Thailand survive

45+1’ India 1-0 Thailand

BLOCK! Once again it’s Adil Khan. India hanging on ahead of the interval

41’ India 1-0 Thailand

India under pressure as the game approaches half-time. Thailand pushing men forward. So far India have had the answers. Adil Khan has been a rock in defence. A clearance and a tackle from the 30-year-old in the last few minutes

35’ India 1-0 Thailand

Adil Khan on fire! The Pune defender makes a goal-saving block before making a goal-line clearance from a corner. What a game he is having!

25’ India 1-0 Thailand

Water Break! Good performance from India so far. They have defended resolutely and have carried a threat at the other end.

22’ India 1-0 Thailand

OFFSIDE! Lucky break for India after Dangda is flagged offside after finding the back of the net from a cross. There was a Thailand player waiting behind Dangda who was in an onside position, but the skipper made contact and India survive

21’ India 1-0 Thailand

CLOSE! Fine counter-attack from India. Vinit Rai and Farukh Choudhary combine to set up a chance for Balwant, but Thailand scramble clear

16’ India 1-0 Thailand

GOOOOAAALLL! Anirudh Thapa puts India ahead after he taps in Adil Khan’s cross. Good from the defender to get on the end of a loose ball.

15’ India 0-0 Thailand

Thailand playing a five-man defence. The wing-backs have started to bomb forward in attack for Thailand. India need protection out wide

10’ India 0-0 Thailand

Thailand getting into the game a bit after a spell of Indian possession. Like Curacao, Thailand attacking India from the flanks

4’ India 0-0 Thailand

Good start by India. Look comfortable in possession. Early on, it looks like both Farukh and Balwant are playing up top with Anriudh Thapa playing just behind them

KICK OFF! Hosts Thailand get the game underway. They are playing in their changed yellow strips.

India take on hosts Thailand in the third-place play-off in Buriram.

DEBUTS TODAY: Raynier Fernandes and Amarjit Singh make their full international debuts for India

TESTING THE STRENGTH: Igor Stimac will be using his entire squad except for goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh unless he brings him on later in the game. The coach wants to see how all his chosen ones perform in games and not just training

MEN IN BLUE: India to play in their blue kits today. Jhingan will lead India in Chhetri’s absence. Huge opportunity for some of India’s youngsters to impress.

LINEUPS: Igor Stimac has rung in the changes for the game against Thailand with as many as eight alteration from the line-up against Curacao. Amrinder Singh, Adil Khan, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Raynier Fernanded, Amarjit Singh, Farukh Choudhary and Balwant Singh come into the team. No Sunil Chhetri for India. Sandhesh Jhingan leads the side

India take on Thailand in the third-place play-off in the King’s Cup football tournament with an aim to register their first win under Igor Stimac.

The 51-year-old Croatian has been trying to instill an attacking style of play ever since taking over the job from Englishman Stephen Constantine last month and though the team lost 1-3 against higher ranked Curacao in their opening match there were enough signs to build on.

On Saturday, India should go in much more confident against the hosts, having beaten them 4-1 in the Asian Cup opener in January this year. It would also be interesting to see what line-up Stimac prefers against the hosts. Whether he will continue with the aggressive formation or adopt a more conservative approach in search for his first win? We will know in few minutes from now.