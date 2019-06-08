World Cup 2019, England vs Bangladesh live: Mortaza opts to field first as hosts look to bounce back
Updates from England’s match against Bangladesh.
Live updates
After 2 overs, Bangladesh 6/0 (Roy 6, Bairstow 0)
The first ball bowled by Mortaza moves prodigiously in the air but not much after that. Roy, who had an imminently forgettable day against Pakistan, is up and running today with a lovely straight drive. First boundary of the day.
After 1 over, Bangladesh 1/0 (Roy 1, Bairstow 0)
Accurate start from Shakib as mixes up the pace but keeps the length steady. Not giving any room to England openers. Just a single off the first over as England begin cautiously.
2.59 pm: Will Bangladesh open with spin even if there is a tinge of green? Well, yes. They are. Shakib al Hasan has the ball in his hand. We are all set in Cardiff.
2.53 pm: National anthems underway.
England captain Eoin Morgan at the toss: “I don’t think this is a bad toss to lose considering the amount of grass that has come off this wicket. We had a bad day against Pakistan, hopefully we’ll have a good one today.”
2.40 pm: Team news
No changes for Bangladesh, England make one change as expected with Plunkett coming in for Moeen Ali.
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
2.38 pm: If you are missing the India-Thailand football match in King’s Cup, you can follow that here.
2.33 pm: Bangladesh have won the toss and Mortaza opts to field first.
2.28 pm: There is a tinge of green as is usual in Cardiff. But not a lot of lateral movement will be on offer, thinks Michael Holding. Expects to do something early on, with the ball coming on to the bat nicely as the day goes by. It’s also a warm day in Cardiff, which means we will likely get a match without rain interruptions.
2.25 pm: Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow’s dominance at the top of the order has been a hallmark of England’s rise to become the top-ranked team in one-day internationals. But the fast starts have been checked with South Africa, in the opening match of the tournament, handing the new ball to leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who dismissed Bairstow for a duck.
In England’s second match, Pakistan opened their bowling with Shadab Khan and the move paid off, with the leg-spinner dismissing Roy cheaply.
The green pitch in Cardiff allowed New Zealand’s arsenal of quicks to skittle Sri Lanka last weekend, while Nuwan Pradeep then did the same to Afghanistan. As a result, England appear likely to recall Liam Plunkett, perhaps at the expense of spinners Adil Rashid or Moeen Ali.
But Bangladesh will likely be sticking to their tried-and-tested formula, relying on the spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain.
2.19 pm: For Bangladesh, a match at Sophia Gardens sees them back at the scene of one of their greatest triumphs – a 2005 ODI win over Australia, then as now world champions, that is arguably the biggest upset in the history of international cricket.
Mashrafe Mortaza, who played in that stunning five-wicket success, is now Bangladesh’s captain.
He took heart from how Bangladesh had nearly defended a target of 245 against New Zealand, saying the team were in good spirits as they prepared to face England.
“I think they (England) are one of the biggest side in this tournament. It’s not going to be easy, we knew that,” said Mashrafe. “But again, if we can play our best possible cricket, you never know.”
2.10 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the World Cup match between England and Bangladesh.
England will face the side who kick-started their transformation into a major threat in one-day internationals when the tournament hosts continue their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.
The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan’s men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.
At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England’s white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side’s limited overs form had to improve.
To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.
Since that debacle ‘Down Under’, England have risen to to the top of the one-day international rankings.
But having started their quest to win a first men’s World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval, they head into this weekend’s clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.