French Open 2019, semi-finals live: Thiem takes the third set
The Austrian was leading 3-1 in the third set when play was suspended for the day.
(Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem will face each other first up and it will be followed by the women’s singles final between Ash Barty and teenager Marketa Vondrousova)
Live updates
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 5-7, 1-1
Djokovic holds to love. He is taking his anger out on the ball. He has been given a warning for time between points and for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 5-7, 0-1
Thiem holds easily to begin the fourth set. Djokovic looking unsettled here.
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 5-7
Warning for Djokovic for unsportsmanlike conduct.
After the break, Djokovic to the umpire: “You are starting the shot clock one second after the point ends.”
Umpire: “The rule is 25 seconds.”
Djokovic: “Yeah, right. Have you ever played tennis? So you know how it is in this situation at 5-6, long point, crowd still clapping? You made yourself a name. You made yourself recognisable now. You get all the credit. Well done, mate.”
The start of the shot clock is usually left to the umpire’s discretion but they can usually wait for the applause to die down before beginning it.
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 5-7
Two brilliant shots and two unforced errors from Thiem made it 30-30. Another unforced error made it 40-30. And then Thiem found another winner to make it 40-40. The Austrian finally got a set point after it looked like Djokovic was disturbed by the shot clock violation. But consistent tennis helped Djokovic save it and then an angled backhand got him a game point.
Then, Thiem powered back a return to take it to the 4th deuce of the game. The Austrian got a second set point which Djokovic saved with a big serve.
A long forehand from Djokovic gave Thiem his third set point. And another big serve saved it.
Some wonderful defensive tennis kept Thiem in the point before a backhand gave him another set point, which this time, he won.
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 5-6
Whenever Thiem is in trouble, his power is coming to his rescue. He can fire winner off the forehand and the backhand and that is making it difficult for Djokovic. A comfortable hold for the Austrian.
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 5-5
Djokovic holding on to his serve easily today. A lovely backhand down the line made it 5-5. Thiem’s serve, on the other hand, has been put under immense pressure.
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 4-5
One break opportunity in two and half sets yesterday and so many today. Another opportunity followed but Thiem came up with a gutsy hold. The tennis has been of a high quality so far.
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 4-4
Djokovic is able to consolidate the break. He has won 3 of the 4 games today and he is certainly looking more composed today. Errors creeping into Thiem’s game.
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 3-4
A Thiem backhand – after a 24-shot rally – went long to give Djokovic a breakpoint. And then the sheer depth of his shots forced an error. Djokovic has the break back. We are back on serve.
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 2-4
Djokovic with an easy hold. Quickly puts the pressure back on Thiem. The world no 1 will not make this easy for Thiem.
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 1-4
Djokovic took it to 0-30 before a good serve down the T made it 15-30. It became 30-30 before a forehand – the third unforced error of the game – went long to give Djokovic a break point. A stunning forehand down the line helped Thiem save the breakpoint and take it to deuce. Another two big forehands helped the Austrian hold his serve. Big game this!
3.37 pm: The players are on court and warming up. We are almost all set to go. Not as windy today – and that will please Djokovic.
3:32 pm: Austria’s Thiem was leading 3-1 after the first two sets had been split. Will we witness a classic today?
3:30 pm: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the French Open semi-final between world no 1 Novak Djokovic and four ranked Dominic Thiem. The Austrian was looking in fine touch before rain called off play yesterday. Rafael Nadal moved into the final after powering past old rival Roger Federer in straight sets. Djokovic looked off colour in the first set and Thiem was all over him, taking the first set 6-2. The Serb fought his way back in the second and took the second, clinching it 6-3. Thiem found his groove in the third and was leading 3-1 when play was suspended for the day.