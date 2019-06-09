It is up to the opening batsmen or the opening bowlers to set the tone in a match and Jason Roy certainly did that against Bangladesh. Coming off the game against Pakistan, it was important for England to bounce back and it was probably quite a good toss to lose.

I was impressed with the way Roy and Jonny Bairstow reined in their natural game early on to get a feel for the conditions. We’ve become so used to the guys at the top of the innings setting the platform, and Roy getting 153 in about 35 overs was brilliant.

That is now seven scores of 300 in a row, and that comes from the depth they have in the batting line-up with so many different contributors. In some ways, it’s a self-fulfilling because they have so many options that the pressure is off the individual and they can play with greater freedom.

Jos Buttler didn’t keep after hurting himself in England’s innings, but I’d have probably popped my hip if I had tried that sort of shot. It’s a long tournament so it makes sense that they didn’t want to take a risk with him, particularly with a keeper like Jonny Bairstow ready to step in.

I was impressed by the bowlers and the way they responded after the Pakistan game. Jofra Archer bounced back really well and that ball he bowled to get rid of Soumya Sarkar was incredible.

That was the most eye-catching moment, but we shouldn’t overlook the way he came back at the end to finish off the job. There was even a knuckleball in there which I’m not sure I’ve seen before, even though I’ve spent a fair bit of time watching him in the Big Bash.

Between Jofra and Mark Wood you have two guys bowling more than 90mph, and I think Ben Stokes was pretty close as well. Pace has been an important part of this World Cup and England have a number of options in that department which will be vital on some of the flatter wickets.

The good thing now is that England have a few days off before playing the West Indies in Southampton and that is where they will see the benefits of a home World Cup. The players will be able to get away from the intensity of the competition, go home and get refreshed before they have to come back into it.

That is vital because it is a long tournament and you have to be able to manage the team to peak at the right time. I’ll be at the game against the West Indies and I can’t wait. The teams played out a brilliant one-day series earlier this year in the Caribbean with sixes all over the place.

The West Indies have got a few players back, and have looked an exciting team so far, so it has the potential to be a really entertaining game. Hopefully, England can push on and get another win.