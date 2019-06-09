World Cup 2019, India vs Australia live: Rohit, Dhawan off to steady start against Aussie pacers
Updates from India’s second match at the 2019 World Cup.
Live updates
After 7 overs, India are 22/0 – Rohit 9, Dhawan, 11
Dhawan has a close call! Cummins bangs it in and the left-hander attempts a pull, but the ball flies past him and the Aussies go up in appeal for caught-behind. Luckily for India, there was no edge and umpire Ian Gould kept his finger down. Just a single from that over. This has been a sedate start with the bat for the two-time champions.
After 6 overs, India are 21/0 – Rohit 9, Dhawan, 10
Another classy flick past square-leg from Rohit. He picks up a couple. The right-hander is vulnerable against left-arm pacers who shape the ball back in from over the wicket. But Starc hasn’t got a hint of movement so far. The ball is coming on to the bat wonderfully. Three runs come from that over.
After 5 overs, India are 18/0 – Rohit 7, Dhawan, 10
Shikhar Dhawan picks up a couple with a stylish flick past mid-wicket off Pat Cummin’s bowling. The Aussie pacer comes back two balls later and beats the left-hander with a peach of a delivery. The opener follows that up with a beautiful on-the-rise cover-drive for four. The first boundary of the Indian innings. Seven runs come from that over.
After 4 overs, India are 11/0 – Rohit 7, Dhawan, 3
The broadcasters show a pitch map that illustrates how pacers have got plenty of wickets by bowling short at The Oval. The Australians, though, have bowled just one bumper till now. Shikhar Dhawan middles a couple and mis-times a couple in that Mitchell Starc over. Two singles come from it.
After 3 overs, India are 9/0 – Rohit 6, Dhawan, 2
Shot... for no runs. Cummins bowls it back of a length and Rohit cuts it powerfully, but the ball goes straight to Maxwell at point. The right-hander then gets an outside edge but the ball goes wide of the slip cordon. This has been a tidy start from the right-arm quick, just two singles come from his second over.
After 2 overs, India are 7/0 – Rohit 5, Dhawan, 1
Rohit survives! What an effort from Nathan Coulter-Nile! Mitchell Starc pitches it on the legs and the right-hander flicks it in the air. Coulter-Nile dives full-length at square-leg, gets a firm hand at it but can’t hold on. Great effort. The Australian left-arm pacer struggles to find his line in his first over. Drama early on!
After 1 over, India are 2/0 – Rohit 2, Dhawan, 0
Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with that trademark lazy elegance. Pat Cummins pitches it at a length but slightly wide, the right-hander leans in and drives it past covers for two. He follows that up with a few back-foot defenses. No movement in the air or off the wicket for the Australian pacer. Solid start for both sides.
2:59 pm: Right, it’s time for India vs Australia! Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are striding out to the middle. Pat Cummins has the new ball in hand. This is an acid test for both teams. Here we go!
2:56 pm: It’s time for the national anthems. Both teams are on the field. The atmosphere at The Oval in London is electric. First up, it’a Australia.
2:46 pm: India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma started the campaign with an unbeaten century against South Africa. With India losing Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli early, the Hitman played with great responsibility. As long as Rohit was in the middle, the team management wasn’t worried and neither were the fans. From having a reputation of being a batsman who threw his wicket away to becoming one who finishes matches off, the journey has been a long and rewarding one.
2:41 pm: Australian captain Aaron Finch – “We would have batted first. It’s a dry surface, might get slower later. It’s a good chance for the players to get out there and express themselves. We didn’t have the best of games in the previous match. Will look to do better today.”
2:39 pm: Indian captain Virat Kohli at the toss – “Looks like a nice wicket. It’s been used before and it’ll get slower. Best conditions to bat first and put some runs on the board. With the sun out, it’s a no-brainer to bat first. It’s been used before so there is not much moisture in the pitch. We think it’s gonna play nicely and the bat will come on to the bat. We are playing with the same line-up because we have a nice balance.”
2:36 pm: Australia have gone in with the same team as well.
Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
2:35 pm: India is going in with the same team that won the match against South Africa.
Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
2:33 pm: TOSS – Virat Kohli wins the toss and India will bat first!
2:29 pm: Australia have the momentum, having edged out India in a five-match ODI series during the build-up to the World Cup. With stalwarts David Warner, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc back in the side, the reigning champions have experience in their ranks as well. India have a good recent record against Aussies, though.
2:25 pm: “It’s a typical Oval wicket with a thick covering of grass. It will do a bit later in the day. Virat Kohli or Aaron Finch might select to bat first as it looks a good pitch to bat on. 280-plus score on the cards,” says Michael Slater in his pitch report.
2:23 pm: Australian captain Aaron Finch added a bit of spice to the encounter with his remarks at the pre-match press conference on Saturday:
2:19 pm: In their last game, Australia put in a vintage performance. From tottering at 38/4, they went on to post a massive total and defeated West Indies.
This is the stuff that, to borrow a cliche, champions are made of. This is the reason hundreds of thousands support Australia (not just Australians, mind you). This is also the reason fans of other teams often get fed up (with a begrudging appreciation). Like player of the match Nathan Coulter-Nile said, “If we had got bowled out for 150, we’d still back ourselves.”
The win at Trent Bridge was proof that even when the aura of invincibility around them is diminishing you cannot take the fight out of them. Not at the World Cup.
2.10 pm: The last time Australia lost an ODI was against India at home, to trail 2-0 in the five-match series. Since then they have won 10 matches on the trot. They have their star batsmen and bowlers back in the side and in form. In World Cups, their head-to-head against India is lop-sided, having won eight out of the 11 matches between the two sides.
So when Virat Kohli and Co, take the field against the defending champions today, it is not an understatement to say they face a stern test as one of modern cricket’s most storied rivalries resumes at The Oval in London on Sunday.
2.06 pm: Jasprit Bumrah has now assimilated red-ball learning into his white-ball tradecraft. Can Australia handle the in-form Indian pacer today? Chetan Narula reports from England.
2.00 pm: Virat Kohli led India to their first-ever Test series triumph in Australia earlier this year to consolidate their position as the world’s top side in the five-day format. And soon after, in the first three of the eight One-Day Internationals they have played so far in 2019, India clinched the series Down Under.
But the Aaron Finch-led Australia team came back to defeat India in their own backyard in a limited-overs series in March, setting up them up for the World Cup in England and Wales.
To add to the already spicy rivalry, Finch has hailed Steve Smith as the world’s best batsman across all formats, saying having him and David Warner back in the fold is a huge boost for the team.
Smith and Warner played their first official international matches at the World Cup in England and Wales after serving year-long ball-tampering bans.
Smith made a gritty 73 in Australia’s win over West Indies after Warner smashed an unbeaten 89 not out in his team’s opening win against Afghanistan, meaning both are in good form as they prepare to face Virat Kohli’s India on Sunday.
Would that spur Kohli on to improve what is a surprising below-par record in World Cup matches? We will find out today in what promises to be a cracker.