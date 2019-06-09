French Open, men’s final live: Rafael Nadal faces Dominic Thiem in repeat of 2018 final
The Spanish 11-time champion is in his 12th final at Roland Garros, the Austrian 4th seed is in his second.
In what is fast becoming a fascinating inter-generational rivalry on clay, second seed Rafael Nadal takes on fourth seed Dominic Thiem in the French Open final for the second straight year. Preview
Live updates
The players are on court, Nadal is arranging his bottles while Thiem waits for him at the net for the toss.
Earlier today, we had the women’s doubles final with Kiki Mladenovic and Timea Babos winning their second Grand Slam trophy together.
6.30 PM: Thiem has four wins on clay over the 11-time Roland Garros champion, second only to Djokovic. But can the heir apparent become just the third man to beat ‘King of Clay’ Nadal at Roland Garros?
6.20 PM: Before the men’s final begins, you can read the women’s champion’s incredible story. Three years since returning to tennis after taking a break to regroup mentally, Ashleigh Barty won her first singles Grand Slam
Prodigy, cricketer, French Open champion: Slow and steady, Ash Barty builds up to biggest triumph
Road to the final
Nadal has hardly broken sweat this year, making the final for the loss of just one set, against David Goffin in the third round. Thiem, on the other hand, needed four sets in the first four matches and a five-setter in the semi-finals against world Noval Djokovic.
Incidentally, this will be Thiem’s fourth straight day of play after rain and wind washed out a day and extended his semi-finals over two days.
Nadal
1st rd: bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-2, 6-1, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Yannick Maden (GER) 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
3rd rd: bt David Goffin (BEL x27) 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
4th rd: bt Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
QF: bt Kei Nishikori (JPN x7) 6-1, 6-1, 6-3
SF: bt Roger Federer (SUI x3) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Thiem
1st rd: bt Tommy Paul (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
2nd rd: bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5
3rd rd: bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5
4th rd: bt Gael Monfils (FRA x14) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
QF: bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x10) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2
Head-to-head
While Nadal leads their head-to-head 8-4, Thiem won their most recent meeting on clay in the semi-finals in Barcelona in April in straight sets. In fact, the 25-year-old was the only player to beat Nadal on clay in 2017 and 2018 and has continued the streak this year.
Nadal vs Thiem head-to-head
|Year
|Tournament
|Winner
|Score
|2019
|Barcelona Open (semi-final)
|Thiem
|6-4, 6-4
|2018
|US Open (quarter-final)
|Nadal
|0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5)
|2018
|French Open (final)
|Nadal
|6-4, 6-3, 6-2
|2018
|Madrid Masters (quarter-final)
|Thiem
|7-5, 6-3
|2018
|Monte Carlo Masters (quarter-final)
|Nadal
|6-0, 6-2
|2017
|French Open (semi-final)
|Nadal
|6-3, 6-4, 6-0
|2017
|Rome Masters (quarter-final)
|Thiem
|6-4, 6-3
|2017
|Madrid Masters (final)
|Nadal
|Nadal 7-6 (8/6), 64
|2017
|Barcelona Open (final)
|Nadal
|6-4, 6-1
|2016
|Monte Carlo Masters (Round of 16)
|Nadal
|7-5, 6-3
|2016
|Argentina Open (semi-final)
|Thiem
|6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)
|2014
|French Open (Round of 64)
|Nadal
|6-2, 6-2, 6-3
6.05 pm: In what is fast becoming a fascinating inter-generational rivalry on clay, Nadal knows he cannot under-estimate Thiem in their second straight final here.
Thiem has four wins on clay over the 33-year-old Spaniard, second only to Djokovic. But can the heir apparent become just the third man to beat ‘King of Clay’ Nadal at Roland Garros? Read our preview
6.00 pm: Meanwhile, there is a blockbuster cricket World Cup match going on between old rivals India and Australia. You can catch all the live updates about that match here.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the French Open men’s singles final. In a repeat of the 2018 final, 11-time champion Rafael Nadal takes on Dominic Thiem.
The Spanish 2nd seed is in his 12th final at Roland Garros, the Austrian 4th seed is in his second.