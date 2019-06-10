Shikhar Dhawan and his love for International Cricket Council tournaments was once again on show as the Indian opener hit a blazing century at the Oval on Sunday in India’s 36-run win over Australia.

This was Australia’s first loss of the World Cup 2019 while India made it two wins out of two games.

India began on a slow note but openers Rohit Sharma and Dhawan made sure they did not lose any early wickets. Both shared a 127-run opening stand with Rohit getting a half-century while Dhawan ended up with 117 in India’s 352 for five.

Kohli won the toss and decided to bat and himself made 82 runs. He was well assisted by Hardik Pandya in an 81-run third-wicket partnership. Pandya was the destroyer-in-chief as he made a quickfire 48.

Australia tried copying India’s approach but were clogged up at the beginning of the chase. They left too much in the end and were bowled out for 316 in 50 overs.

Opener David Warner was slow to start and despite his half-century, followed up by those of Steve Smith and Carey, Australia were never in the game as India tighten the screws with some top-class bowling.

India next face New Zealand on Thursday.