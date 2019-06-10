The BCCI’s junior selection committee Sunday picked a 18-member India U-19 team for the one-day tri-series in England starting July 21 with Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg as the captain.

India will play against the U-19 sides of England and Bangladesh in the tournament. The team will leave for the UK on July 15 from New Delhi.

Squad: Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Thakur Tilak Verma, Divyansh Saxena, Shaswat Rawat, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Rasik Salam, Sameer Rizvi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kamran Iqbal, Priyesh Patel (wk), Karan Lal, Purnank Tyagi, Anshul Khamboj