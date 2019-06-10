The England women’s cricket team took an unassailable 2-0 lead against West Indies with a crushing 121-run win by DRS method in the rain-affected second One-Day International at New Road, Worcester on Sunday.

Anya Shrubsole was the Player of the Match for her all-round show in ICC Women’s Championship game.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, England posted 233/7 in 41 overs with opener Tammy Beaumont led the way with 61 off 83 balls while Shrubsole scored a vital 32 off just 16 balls.

The visitors were given a revised target of 209 in 28 after the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method came into effect but they found it tough to score in the second innings.

Shrubsole was the star with the ball as well, dismissing openers Hayley Williams and Britney Cooper before Kate Cross picked up two wickets in the middle order, finishing with figures of 4-1-4-2.

Shemaine Campbelle top-scored for Windies, scoring 29 off 49 balls but it was too late for them to recover from the fall of wickets at the top as they lost by a comprehensive margin.

England will aim to seal the series with a whitewash at Chelmsford on Thursday in the third and final ODI. The hosts had won the first match in Leicester by 208 runs.

Brief Scores: England 233/7 in 41 overs (Tammy Beaumont 61, Natalie Sciver 35; Afy Fletcher 3-48) beat West Indies 87/6 in 28 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 29; Kate Cross 2-4, Anya Shrubsole 2-12) by 121 runs (DLS)