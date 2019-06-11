World Cup, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live: Toss delayed due to rain
The Lankans are coming into the game after a washout while Bangladesh lost to England.
(Catch the Live Updates of the group match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka here)
Live updates
3:55 pm: There will be inspection an hour from now – at 12.15 pm local time (around 4:45 pm). The sun is out and the ground staff is at work.
3:30 pm: It’s still raining at Bristol. The covers are still on. Another long day in store. Stay tuned.
3:00 pm: It has started to rain again and the covers are still on. The inspection has been postponed. The wait continues and the man on the super sopper is hard at work.
2:40 pm: The toss is delayed due to rain. However, the covers are slowing coming off. The umpires are out for an inspection.
2:30 pm: Hello and welcome to the group match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Bristol. Sri Lanka’s previous game, against Pakistan, was washed out without a ball being bowled. There is a threat of rain. Heavy rain threatens to play spoilsport when India face New Zealand in their next World Cup game at Trent Bridge on Thursday as well.
There has been persistent showers across United Kingdom for the past two days and the local Met department has issued a warning for the residents.
“A Yellow Warning for rain is in force in the Nottingham area for most of this week,” local website Nottinghampost reported. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are smarting from a defeat. In-form Shakib Al Hasan remains the key.