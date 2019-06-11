Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, on Tuesday, was ruled out of the reigning champions’ World Cup group match against Pakistan with a side strain. Mitchell Marsh will fly in as cover for the 29-year-old.

Stoinis played in Australia’s first three games – against Afghanistan, West Indies and India. He finished with figures of 2/62 with the ball against India before being out for a two-ball duck in Australia’s mammoth 353-run chase.

Marsh hasn’t played a One-day International since January 2018 and has not featured for Australia since the third Test against India at Melbourne last year. The five-time champions play Pakistan at Taunton on Wednesday.