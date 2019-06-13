Cancer-hit badminton star Lee Chong Wei announced his retirement on Thursday, ending a brilliant career in which he collected a swathe of honours but never won a world or Olympic title.

“My decision to retire is a heavy one. I really love this sport. But it is a demanding sport. I thank all Malaysians for the past 19 years,” a teary-eyed Lee, 36, told a news conference in Malaysia.

Chong Wei was diagnosed with nose cancer in July last year.

After undoing treatment in Taiwan, the 36-year-old said he had no intention to retire and would give one last shot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. But he hasn’t trained since April and after missing a series of self-imposed deadlines to return to competition, his hopes of being eligible for next year’s Tokyo Olympics were remote.

The Malaysian great now bows of badminton without an elusive title to his name, having bagged silver in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

He also finished as runner-up in three Badminton World Championships outings during 2011, 2013 and 2015.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist said he would now like to rest and spend time with his family, and even take his wife on a “honeymoon”, a trip that has been delayed since their marriage in 2012.

