Champions Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League title away at West Ham, while Manchester United will host Chelsea in a blockbuster meeting to start the campaign after next season’s fixtures were revealed on Thursday.

City will be confident of a fruitful start after scoring four times in each of their last three visits to the London Stadium, but face a tougher clash when Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur visit the Etihad on the second weekend of the season.

Runners-up and Champions League winners Liverpool begin with a home game to newly-promoted Norwich.

Last season’s top two meet at Anfield on November 9 with the return at the Etihad scheduled for April 4, subject to TV confirmation.Chelsea will begin life without the influential Eden Hazard at Old Trafford with United in need of a fast start after a dismal end to last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On their return to the top-flight Aston Villa host Spurs, whilst Sheffield United are away at Bournemouth. City only edged Liverpool by a point in last season’s thrilling duel but would appear to have the easier run-in this time round should the title go down to the wire once more.

Pep Guardiola’s men do not face any teams who finished in the top half last season in their final six matches, following the visit of Liverpool.

In contrast, the European champions travel to Arsenal and host Chelsea before a visit to Newcastle in their final three games of the campaign.

For the first time in Premier League history, the clubs will get a short mid-season break in February.

Over a two-week period, there will be only five matches on one weekend, with the other five games taking place the following weekend, ensuring that each team gets one week off.

Fixtures of the opening week:

Key Fixtures

Fixture Date
Manchester United vs Chelsea August 11, 2019
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur August 17, 2019
Liverpool vs Arsenal August 24, 2019
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur August 31, 2019
Chelsea vs Liverpool  September 21, 2019
Manchester United vs Arsenal September 28, 2019
Manchester United vs Liverpool October 19, 2019
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur October 26, 2019
Liverpool vs Manchester City November 9, 2019
Manchester City vs Chelsea November 23, 2019
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur December 3, 2019
Liverpool vs Everton December 4, 2019
Manchester City vs Manchester United December 7, 2019
Arsenal vs Manchester City December 14, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea December 21, 2019
Arsenal vs Chelsea December 28, 2019
Arsenal vs Manchester United January 1, 2020
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool January 11, 2020
Liverpool vs Manchester United January 18, 2020
Chelsea vs Arsenal January 22, 2020
Tottenham vs Manchester City February 1, 2020
Chelsea vs Manchester United February 8, 2020
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur February 22, 2020
Manchester City vs Arsenal February 29, 2020
Manchester United vs Manchester City March 7, 2020
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United March 14, 2020
Chelsea vs Manchester City March 21, 2020
Manchester City vs Liverpool April 4, 2020
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal April 25, 2020
Arsenal vs Liverpool May 2, 2020
Liverpool vs Chelsea May 9, 2020