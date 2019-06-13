Indian men’s recurve team comprising Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Atanu Das, which booked an Olympic berth after their 5-3 win over Canada on Wednesday, produced back-to-back upsets to reach the final of the World Archery Championships after beating hosts Netherlands on Thursday.

India overcame the second-seeded hosts 5-4 via a shoot-off in the semi-finals. It was a see-saw battle as India came back from behind on two occasions after losing the first and third set. In the shoot-off, Tarundeep and Pravin shot 10 each with Atanu’s 9 in the final shot giving them a 29-28 victory.

Earlier in the day, India thrashed third-seed Chinese Taipei 6-0 to enter the semi-finals. India will now play China in the final on Sunday.

In the compound women’s team section, third seeds India qualified for the bronze medal playoff by beating seventh seeds USA. Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Raj Kaur will take on Turkey in the playoff on Saturday.

On Wednesday, India booked a Tokyo Olympics berth after they had qualified for the quarter-finals with a 5-3 win over Canada in the second round game. Indian women’s recurve team suffered a shock defeat to Belarus in their second-round as they failed to secure an Olympic quota but will have another chance of making the cut in Berlin next year.