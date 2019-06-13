Spaniard Josep Ferre, who last managed Bayamon FC in Liga Puerto Rico, will be the assistant to coach Alejandro Menendez, East Bengal announced on Thursday.

Also known as Coco, the 35-year-old was given a two-year contract. An UEFA ‘A’ license holder, Ferre has a degree in sports science and is also an expert video analyst.

Josep Maria Ferre Ybarz, Coco, joins Quess East Bengal FC as the Assistant Coach to Head Coach Alejandra Menendez for a period of 2 years. The UEFA "A" license coach has a degree in Sports Science and is also an expert Video Analyst.

The I-League runners-up had earlier extended the contract of their Spaniard head coach, Menendez, for two years.

In a team building mode, the red-and-gold brigade also have already signed Pintu Mahata from rivals Mohun Bagan besides also roping in NEROCA’s Naorem Singh and Bengaluru FC’s Boithang Haokip.

With Jobby Justin switching to the Indian Super League franchise ATK, East Bengal have also renewed the contract with Spanish midfielder, Jaime Santos Colado.