Veer Chotrani and Sunita Patel, both from Maharashtra, created a ripple by toppling seeded players en-route to the men’s and women’s second round, respectively, in the MSRA 76th Senior National Squash Championship on Thursday.

Chotrani shocked state rival Aishwarya Singh, seeded 9/16, 9-11, 11-5, 10-12, 11-3, 11-3 in a men’s first-round clash.

Sunita upset seeded Radhika Rathore of Madhya Pradesh, seeded 5/8, 11-5, 12-10, 9-11, 11-4 to enter the women’s second round.

In another close match in the men’s section, 3/4 seed Abhishek Agarwal of Maharashtra, prevailed over Ravi Dixit of Services 12-10, 11-7, 4-11, 11-9.

Delhi’s Sanya Vats, seeded 5/8, struggled her way past host state opponent Aishwarya Khubchandani 11-4, 11-1, 4-11, 11-9.

Results: Men (1st round): Gaurav Nandrajog(Del) [5/8] bt Yash Bhargava (Del) [9/16] 11-7, 5-11, 11-8, 11-1; Veer Chotrani (Mah) bt Aishwary Singh (Mah) [9/16] 9-11, 11-5, 10 -12, 11-3, 11-3; Sandeep Jangra (Ser) [9/16] bt Vijay Kumar (Ser) [3/4] 11-3, 4-0 retired; Abhishek Agarwal (Mah) [3/4] bt Ravi Dixit (Ser) 12-10, 11-7, 4-11, 11-9; Ranjit Singh(Ser) [5/8] bt Rahul Baitha (Mah) [9/16] 11-8, 11-3, 11-6; Jamal Sakib (Ser) [5/8] bt Awdesh Yadav (Ser) 11-5,13-11,11-5.

Womem (1st round): Sanika Choudhari (Mah) [5/8] bt Diya Moolani (Mah) 13-11,11-6, 11-2; Sunita Patel (Mah) bt Radhika Rathore (MP) [5/8] 11-5,12-10, 9-11, 11-4; Tanvi Khanna (Del) [3/4] bt Yoshna Singh (Mah) 11-9, 11-3, 12-10; Sunayna Kuruvilla (TN) [3/4] bt Anjali Semwal (Mah) 11-2, 11- 8, 11-2; Aparajitha Balamurukan (TN) [5/8] bt Anwesha Reddy (TN)11-7, 11-7, 11-7; Sanya Vats(Del) [5/8] bt Aishwarya Khubchandani (Mah) [9/16] 11-4, 11-1, 4-11, 11-9.