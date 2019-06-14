World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies live: All eyes on Jofra Archer’s battle with Windies batsmen
Updates from the match between England and former champions in Southampton.
Live updates
2:38 pm: England captain Eoin Morgan at the toss – “The wicket has been under covers for last 24 hours. There has been a lot of rain around and we feel there would be some moisture in it. The World Cup is about adapting to conditions. This is a tough challenge for us. We have got the same team.”
2:35 pm: West Indies playing XI – Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas.
2:33 pm: England playing XI – Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (w), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
2:32 pm: TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins the toss and England will bowl first!
2:27 pm: Pitch report by Ian Bishop: “It has been under the covers all day yesterday. The grass has been cut below than other tracks. The hardness will help someone like Jofra Archer. Even the West Indies won’t mind it as their plan has been to get it up at the heads of the batsmen and bounce them out.”
2.23 pm: Eoin Morgan knows a thing or two about playing against a country who you could be playing for...
Playing against the nation of his birth, all eyes will be on his 24-year-old fast bowler Archer, who has made an explosive start to his international career.
“Jofra has been very consistent over a long period of time, since he came to Sussex. It is great he is in an England shirt. It does feel different the first time you play against a side you could have played for. I am sure he will handle it,” Morgan said.
Morgan himself played 23 ODI matches for Ireland before switching allegiances.
“I did not find it difficult [against Ireland for the first time]. It was a different challenge, rather than a difficult one.”
2.17 pm: The biggest battle today that promises to be exciting indeed is Barbados-born Jofra Archer taking on the Caribbean stars. There was a superb moment in the press conference of Jason Holder’s. “Would Jofra make it to the Windies team?” “He’s English, so no!”
2.15 pm: Hello all and welcome to another day in what has become the wettest World Cup in cricket history. It’s England and West Indies in Southampton today... a day after India-New Zealand became the fourth match to be washed out due to rain (and third to be abandoned without a ball being bowled).
West Indies captain Jason Holder says his resurgent side are using their brains as well as brawn ahead of their clash against the hosts.
The West Indies have already shown what they are capable of, bowling Pakistan out for just 105 thanks to a barrage of bouncers on the way to a seven-wicket win in their opening game.
The two-time World Cup champions lost narrowly to Australia after being well-placed to beat the reigning title-holders, before rain wrecked their match against South Africa, with the sides taking a point each
But they will enter their match against England in Southampton with confidence as the only team at the World Cup not to have lost their previous one-day international series to Eoin Morgan’s men, drawing 2-2 in the Caribbean earlier this year.
With pace in abundance from the likes of Oshane Thomas, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, as well as Holder himself, the West Indies have an attack to worry every team.
But Holder believes it is their ability to outfox batsmen in the middle overs that has sparked an upturn in form since the 2015 World Cup – a four-year period in which they did not win an ODI series.
“We have always got wickets with the new ball,” he said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.
“But previously we haven’t been able to get wickets in the middle overs.
“And it’s been the talking point over the last couple of months in one-day cricket and now in this tournament we have been able to get wickets in the middle overs, which has definitely broken the back of most teams.”
Following the South Africa no result, the England game has taken on even greater importance for the West Indies.
But Holder is not worried yet and, with all-rounder Russell likely to be fit following a knee injury, he expects his side to throw all they have at the hosts.
“I think the brand of cricket we have been playing so far in this World Cup, you know what to expect of West Indies now,” he said.
“For us, we are not going to back down from the challenge. Most of our guys are always up for the challenge and it is just a matter for us to be smart.
“And I don’t think there is anything else to be said, just be smart and play the brand of cricket we want to play,” he added.