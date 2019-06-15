World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev thinks India are a far better side than Pakistan and he doesn’t see Virat Kohli’s team losing to the arch-rivals in their World Cup clash on Sunday.

“The India-Pakistan match I have to keep my fingers crossed about it. Looking at both the teams the Indian team is definitely far better. I am not saying because I am an Indian,” said Kapil Dev.

“But I feel when I was playing the Pakistan team was much better than us. Today I can say that if they play ten matches, India will win 7. India are far better than Pakistan.”

On the rise of Indian fast bowling over the years, Dev said if an Indian [Jasprit Bumrah] is the premier fast bowler in the world, it shows that “we have come a long, long way”.

“When you don’t have something and you get it, you feel proud about that. That is what has happened to the Indian team in the last 15 years is that bowlers started coming up. Often all cricketers say bowlers win matches.

The pace legend hailed Bumrah. “When I saw him [Bumrah] for the first time, I didn’t think he’ll have this ability.

“I have changed my word would say that he is really fantastic. From such a short run-up he can produce from such an awkward run-up so much pace. I just want him to be fit for the next five years.”

Asked to compare his captaincy with that of the current skipper Virat Kohli, he said: “Virat Kohli? he is too good. I don’t think I can compare myself with him. He is really good. He is the no 1 player in the world.”

Queried if he felt the catch of Viv Richards in the 1983 World Cup final against the West Indies was the best he had taken, he said: “I don’t think so. I can say important catch, not the best. It was very important according to the situation. The important catch was that of Clive Lloyd the next wicket because we started believing that we could win after that dismissal,” Dev said.

Dev also backed former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni following the controversy over his gloves, which had an Army insignia embossed on them. The ICC turned down BCCI’s request to let Dhoni wear the same gloves, saying it was against its regulations.

“It is not a controversy and he showed a feeling within him to put a logo there and we have to go with the system. I don’t think he realised that it is going to be such a big thing.... you have to go through the system or the law.

“I respect Dhoni and he showed passion and love for his country and the army and that is nothing wrong in that.”