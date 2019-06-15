Tvesa Malik made a winning charge on the back nine with three birdies in a span of five holes, without dropping a single shot, to card two-under 70 and edge past overnight leader Millie Saroha (72) in the eighth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Prestige Golfshire course.

Tvesa totaled three-under 213 while Millie achieved her best result of sole second at two-under 214.

The 23-year-old Tvesa became the third player this season after Ridhima Dilawari and Gaurika Bishnoi, to win twice. Tvesa had earlier won the third leg, while Ridhima and Gaurika had two wins each in the last four events. Millie, however, continues her search for her first win.

Neha Tripathi shot the day’s only card in the 60s, with a three-under 69 to finish fourth, while Khushi Khanijau (75), Astha Madan and Ridhima Dilawari (78) were Tied-fifth at 227.

Amandeep Drall (72), Ananya Datar (74) and amateur Sneha Sharan (78) completed the Top-10.

Millie started the day with a one-shot lead that vanished as Tvesa opened the day with a birdie. Both of them bogeyed the second, but when Tvesa followed her birdie on Par-3 sixth with a double bogey on Par-4 seventh, Millie had the sole lead once again. It stayed that way till they reached the 13th tee.

Tvesa made a decisive move on the 13th and 14th, both of which she birdied, while Millie failed to convert her chances. The birdie on 13th saw Tvesa catch up with Millie and the birdie on 14th saw her go ahead again. Tvesa’s birdie on Par-3 17th was matched by Millie as Tvesa stayed ahead. Millie was unable to find the crucial birdie on 18th, while Tvesa held her nerve for a par and notched up her second success of the season.

Tvesa, who turned pro in 2017 and won two titles in her Rookie season, won four titles in 2018 and topped the Hero Order of Merit. Her first win this season came at Kensville Golf and Country Club in the third leg, when she won by a massive 15-shot margin.