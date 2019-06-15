West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was on Saturday reprimanded for showing dissent to the umpire during their World Cup match against England in Southampton.

Brathwaite was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent to an umpire’s decision.

The incident occurred in the 43rd over of the West Indies innings when Brathwaite made his displeasure at being given out by the umpires on Friday. He was dismissed by Jofra Archer for 14 (off 22 balls) before being caught behind by Jos Buttler.

He thought he hadn’t edged the ball and West Indies had no reviews left. However, replays show that there was a spike on the Ultra Edge.

Brathwaite admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sundaram Ravi and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Rodney Tucker and fourth official Paul Wilson levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

England defeated West Indies by eighth wickets in the ICC World Cup on Friday on the back of a classy century by Joe Root. The right-hander scored his second ton of the tournament to help the hosts notch up their third win.