Hockey FIH Men’s Series Finals, India vs South Africa live updates: Harmanpreet gives India 2-0 lead
Varun Kumar and Harmanpreet Singh scored the goals through penalty corners.
Live updates
GOAL! 11th min: India 1 South Africa 0
Mandeep Singh earns India’s second penalty corner and Harmanpreet Singh doubles India’s lead with a dragflick in the middle of the net.
5th min: India 1 South Africa 0
India have been raiding the South African citadel in the first five minute and the Africans are yet to string together an attack on the Indian goal. The only time the ball has reached Indian custodian Krishan Pathak was when it was passed back to him by his teammate,
GOAL! 2nd min: India 1 South Africa 0
What a start for India. They immediately get a penalty corner and Varun Kumar makes no mistake slotting the ball home to the left of the South African goalkeeper.
1st min: India 0 South Africa 0
India have immediately started on the offensive. Vivek Prasad Sagar releases skipper Manpreet Singh on the right but he only manages to get a long corner.
7:22 pm: India have also booked their berth in the Olympic qualifiers and coach Graham Reid would be keen on bagging his first trophy with the Indian team before they move bigger challenges.
7:18 pm: The South Africans would be on a high after turning their fortunes around in the tournament after losing their first two games. They then upset USA in the semi-finals to book their berth in the Olympic qualifiers later this year.
7:15 pm: It’s time for the final as the two teams start trooping in and the Kalinga Stadium is full to near capacity and the fans have gathered to witness another Indian win. India has scored 30 goals in the four matches they have played in the tournament and it would be interesting to see whether Manpreet Singh and Co. can continue the goal-fest against South Africa.
7:13 pm: Asian Games gold medallist Japan have finished third after beating USA 4-2.
7:11 pm: While the Indians men’s team is gearing up for the title clash, the women’s team kicked off their campaign in Hiroshima, Japan, in style beating Uruguay 4-1.
7.00 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the title clash at the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament as India take on South Africa, with both teams having booked their place in the year-ending Olympic qualifiers.
In the semi-final, India outplayed reigning Asian Games champion Japan 7-2 to storm into the summit clash of the in Bhubaneshwar on Friday, assuring themselves a place in the year end’s Olympic qualifying event.
Returning to the side after a long injury lay-off, Ramandeep Singh (23rd, 37th minutes) finally got his mojo back with a double strike, while Harmanpreet Singh (7th), Varun Kumar (14th), Hardik Singh (25th), Gursahibjit Singh (43rd) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (47) also registered their name on the scoresheet. Japan’s goals were scored by Kenji Kitazato (2nd) and Kota Watanabe (20th).
South Africa had earlier defeated USA 2-1 in the first semifinal.
For the first time in the tournament, the Indian defence was literally tested as world no. 18 Japan gave a good account of themselves in patches. But India proved too good going forward, scoring 5 goals on the trot after the scores were tied 2-2.
On paper, they start as red-hot favourites against South Africa.