Rohit Sharma scored his second hundred in three innings as India maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan at the World Cup with an 89-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on Sunday.
Batting first at Old Trafford in Manchester, India scored a mammoth 336/5 in 50 overs. In reply, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co’s final score was 212/6 in 40 overs.
Sharma’s 140 was the was the standout performance for India, with captain Virat Kohli continuing his good form and getting 77 as well.
Victory in this rain-curtailed clash saw India, who have now won all seven of their World Cup matches against Pakistan, remain unbeaten after four pool games at this year’s edition.
Pakistan, whose only 2019 pool win so far was a shock defeat of hosts England, were never truly up with the rate in the showpiece match of the 10-team round-robin stage.
The match saw a number of records being broken and plenty of firsts.
Here are all the statistics from the game:
