Rohit Sharma was at his sublime best as he scored a century, his second of the ongoing World Cup, against Pakistan on Sunday.

Batting first after Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to field, openers Sharma and KL Rahul put on the highest partnership for any wicket by any Indian pair against Pakistan in a World Cup match – 136 runs off 143 balls.

Although Rahul couldn’t convert his start and perished for a well-made 57 off 78, Sharma made no such mistake and notched up his 24th hundred in One-Day Internationals in just 85 balls.

The right-hander has been in top form through this 12th edition of the marquee 50-over tournament, his effort on Sunday saw him cross the half-century mark in as many innings.

Sharma didn’t stop after getting to his century. As he has done so often in his glittering ODI career, the 32-year-old buckled down for a big one. He added 98 runs for the second wicket with captain Virat Kohli but just as one thought he would get to his fourth ODI double-hundred, he threw it away.

In uncharacteristic fashion, Sharma ended up scooping the second ball of the 39th over from Hassan Ali straight to Wahab Riaz at short-fine leg. He was livid as he walked off but there was no denying that his 140 off 113 had set the game up for India.

Twitter was full of admiration for the Hitman’s effort on Sunday.

Here are some reactions:

Consistent. Brilliant. Mature. What a spectacular 100 by @ImRo45! It’s extra special when it’s #INDvPAK in the WC! #CWC2019 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 16, 2019

Privileged to watch one of the finest innings in a World Cup game from one of the nicest people I know . Take a bow @ImRo45 🤗 #Cwc19 pic.twitter.com/6ooVxZ0lss — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) June 16, 2019

A remarkable hundred from Rohit. Making batting look so easy #INDvPAK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 16, 2019

Wat a player he is. Well played @ImRo45 👏👍 Sit back nd just admire dis guy 😊 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 16, 2019

Superb century from @ImRo45 !

Looks like it’s stage set for a big one. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/3I5t5FnbOO — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 16, 2019

So much time @ImRo45 has while playing his shots, such a gifted batsmen. 👏 This partnership with @imVkohli now can enter dangerous proportions for Pak.#INDvsPAK #ICCCricketWorldCup — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 16, 2019

Fabulous Rohit !!! How fluent and pleasing to the eye was that hundred.#INDvPAK #CWC2019 Congratulations @ImRo45 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 16, 2019

Rohit sharma what a player 🏏 brilliant 100 💪👍👌⭐️🔥 24th 100 for @ImRo45 keep going shaaaana — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 16, 2019

Another big one, what a player @ImRo45! Put your foot on the accelerator even harder hit man!!! #cwc19 #INDvPAK — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 16, 2019

Could watch @ImRo45 bat all day & I think I will ... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 16, 2019

Rohit's dismissal was just him trolling Pakistan over the 2007 World T20 final. — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) June 16, 2019

The first manufactured shot of the innings & Rohit is out. What an innings to watch btw, Rohit doesn’t need funky shots to play 360*. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 16, 2019