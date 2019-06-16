India scored a solid first innings total of 336/5 in 50 overs against Pakistan in the World Cup on Sunday. The two-time champions got there largely due to opener Rohit Sharma’s majestic 140 off 113.

However, there was a bizarre moment during the Indian innings that may have cost them a considerable amount of runs. That moment was the dismissal of Virat Kohli.

The Indian captain made 77 off 65 and was out in the 48th over, just when one was expecting him to explode and take his team’s total past 350. But the odd bit about his departure from the crease was that he was, in fact, not out.

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir, who returned with brilliant figures of 3/47 from his 10 overs, bowled a sharp bouncer to Kohli and the right-hander instinctively went for a pull.

There was a slight sound as the ball crossed his bat and flew towards wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and the 30-year-old decided to walk.

Replays later suggested that there was no edge and Kohli was not out. The Indian skipper could be seen watching those replays in the dressing room and gesticulating in anger.

He seemed livid with himself, even as Mahendra Singh Dhoni swung the skipper’s bat repeatedly to see if the handle was loose and making any noise.

India were in a strong position going into the break against their arch-rivals but one wonders how many runs they lost with Kohli falling at such a crucial juncture.