Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson marginally bettered his own national record timing in 1500m while competing at the Next Generation Athletics Meet in the Netherlands.

Johnson clocked 3:37.62 to finish sixth in the event at the Dutch city of Nijmegen on Saturday to eclipse his earlier national record timing of 3:37.86, which he set during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Ajay Kumar Saroj also took part in the event, clocking 3:40.39. PU Chitra won the women’s event by clocking 4:13.52.

Dope testing is a pre-requisite for ratification of national records and the Athletics Federation of India will have to see this aspect while taking a decision.

The 28-year-old Johnson is currently training in Spala, Poland. He will compete in another event in Sweden on Tuesday.