India dominated Pakistan in their World Cup encounter on Sunday as Rohit Sharma slammed his 24th One-Day International century.

While fans on either side of the border experienced various emotions as the match unfolded at Old Trafford, there was one moment that stood out. It came in the first half of the game when the players took the field after the first of three rain delays.

World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan Live Updates

The players were forced to walk off the field in the 47th over of the Indian innings as rain took over in Manchester. They returned after about an hour in cold conditions and that break seemed to have had an effect on Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Just as the first ball after the rain delay was about to be bowled, the veteran wicketkeeper let out an almighty yawn. And the internet, of course, was quick to spot it.

World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Bhuvneshwar Kumar limps off the field with a hamstring injury

As if his team’s dismal performance on the field wasn’t enough, Ahmed was mocked for his lack of intensity in such a crucial game.

Here are some Twitter reactions to THE yawn of the World Cup:

Pakistani captain #SarfarazAhmed summing up the #IndiaVsPakistan match in a beautiful gesture. pic.twitter.com/6tTBo6PmlX — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) June 16, 2019

Sarfaraz to his team mates -- please finish the match early, I am getting sleep 😆🤣 #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/0pOIPZUo1q — Suriya Warrior (@RajeshSuryafan) June 16, 2019

Commentator: Pakistani chances to qualify for finals have gone slimmest.



Sarfaraz: pic.twitter.com/QBnfFNevSo — سرکاری رینچ 🔧™️ (@NaikRooh) June 16, 2019

Sarfaraz: I'll consume all the oxygen and make Indians hypoxic. pic.twitter.com/5ENQuD7c4m — HANGUL (@Hangul93) June 16, 2019

Their Captain

vs



Our Captain



Dont even think about winning World Cup until Sarfaraz is leading our team. #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvsٍPAK #Sarfaraz kohli pic.twitter.com/ro9G8tMvOQ — Adnan Rajput (@BeczItsRajput) June 16, 2019

Sarfaraz watching Vijay Shankar bat! pic.twitter.com/TdmSnmJB3q — Abhishek Nandgaonkar (@abhishek_s_n) June 16, 2019